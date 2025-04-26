How crazy is it that the best MMA fighter in the world literally CAN'T fight in the UFC

Let me first be clear, by best MMA fighter in the world I do NOT mean the most skilled, I mean the person that would beat all other fighters, regardless of weight, gender, etc.



Eddie Hall just finished Pudzianowski in 30 seconds, proving that sheer size and strength can overcome decades of martial arts training. Due to an absolute ridiculous, farcical, arbitrary rule, Hall can't fight in the UFC because he's too big.....how in the fucking world can that be justified? It's basically discrimination against larger humans?



And I'm not being facetious, how can you ethically exclude larger humans from fighting at the highest weight class?!?!



Hall would be UFC champion within two years. Every single hour of martial arts training for him is like a month for a regular man. Just his one boxing match with Hafthor was enough to develop the ability to KO a veteran like Pudz in 30 seconds. Imagine what some wrestling and BJJ training will do when combined with those physical abilities.



I don't care who you are, even Jones or Aspinall, you're not stopping a takedown from an elite athlete than weigh 100 more lbs than you.



This absurd, literally exclusionary and bigoted weight cap must be lifted, so we can actually see who the best fighter in the world is. Until then, the UFC HW title will always have an asterisk and be more like some bizarre handicap or affirmative action version of the sport of MMA.