How crazy is it that the best MMA fighter in the world literally CAN'T fight in the UFC

Let me first be clear, by best MMA fighter in the world I do NOT mean the most skilled, I mean the person that would beat all other fighters, regardless of weight, gender, etc.

Eddie Hall just finished Pudzianowski in 30 seconds, proving that sheer size and strength can overcome decades of martial arts training. Due to an absolute ridiculous, farcical, arbitrary rule, Hall can't fight in the UFC because he's too big.....how in the fucking world can that be justified? It's basically discrimination against larger humans?

And I'm not being facetious, how can you ethically exclude larger humans from fighting at the highest weight class?!?!

Hall would be UFC champion within two years. Every single hour of martial arts training for him is like a month for a regular man. Just his one boxing match with Hafthor was enough to develop the ability to KO a veteran like Pudz in 30 seconds. Imagine what some wrestling and BJJ training will do when combined with those physical abilities.

I don't care who you are, even Jones or Aspinall, you're not stopping a takedown from an elite athlete than weigh 100 more lbs than you.

This absurd, literally exclusionary and bigoted weight cap must be lifted, so we can actually see who the best fighter in the world is. Until then, the UFC HW title will always have an asterisk and be more like some bizarre handicap or affirmative action version of the sport of MMA.
 
Wow, had to look it up as I didn't believe it. Pudz is old but he still had a decades long MMA career following his strongman. To lose to Eddie who was making his MMA debut, kinda sad.

I was sure he'd demolish Eddie, who lost to Hafthor in their boxing match.
 
You're far out there TS. Go watch Aspinal you with Eddie.
 
I actually agree that there should not be a hw limit whatsoever but the example of Eddie Hall being best because he finished Pudz is pretty funny lol. Its HW mma. You can win if you can throw a decent punch.

I think Pudz would lose to every ufc fighter currently signed. Even the worst one would beat him..
 
aspinall would fold eddie, eddie just fought another bodybuilder who's not that good at mma.
 
We could argue about Hall or any individual forever and who would win but the 265 limit is bullshit, I can't see any argument there. Being huge comes with advantages and disadvantages just like any other physical attribute, let em roll.
 
I appreciate a good troll thread but eh…Eddie Hall would possibly be top 5 in this weak AF UFC HW Division…

Watch out Aspinfaill
 
To be fair most sherdogs are 6'5+ 250 and can dominate Hall. His little 30 second win doesn't impress me at all.
I am 6’4 and 240 with 7.5% body fat….but I have been taking a couple weeks off from the gym.
 
Eddie Hall would not beat every MMA fighter in the world. Full stop.

I don't even know if he would be a top 10 heavyweight if he could make 266.
Is this actually in discussion? Like I thought this thread would be full of “Eddie loses to a Middleweight”

What if it’s open weight? Where do you rank him?
 
How the fuck do you have a 2017 account, over 15k posts, and yet you write this stuff?
Jesus Fucking Christ!

Pudzianowski was a can in MMA who beat other cans and lost badly to the 2-3 decent fighters he fought.
He would lose badly in UFC also.
He is 48 years ago.
Seriously?
Hall is a guy with shit technique who would lose Bob Sapp style
 
If he got clean he could for sure make 265. These huge mfers who can't cut to 265 and aren't super fat are on something.
 
