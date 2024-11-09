How come you can’t get drunk off of chocolate?

GuanoApes

GuanoApes

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 11, 2015
Messages
949
Reaction score
97
You have to ferment the cacao beans in order to make chocolate..
 

Attachments

  • IMG_8907.png
    IMG_8907.png
    522.6 KB · Views: 1
Cole train said:
Who said you cant?

Eat 5 chocolate boxes in 20 minutes and see what happens
Click to expand...
A basic google search says chocolate doesn’t contain any alcohol in it..
 

Attachments

  • IMG_9599.png
    IMG_9599.png
    771.8 KB · Views: 0
jeff7b9 said:
That's not how chemistry works.

Fermented sugar = alcohol.

Fermented cocoa doesn't = alcohol
Click to expand...
Hops and barley don’t contain much sugar in them though..

(Some of the main ingredients in beer.)
 

Attachments

  • IMG_9601.png
    IMG_9601.png
    590.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_9602.png
    IMG_9602.png
    267.1 KB · Views: 0
jeff7b9 said:
That's not how chemistry works.

Fermented sugar = alcohol.

Fermented cocoa doesn't = alcohol
Click to expand...
Yeast contains NO sugar in it..

(Other main ingredient of beer.)
 

Attachments

  • IMG_9603.png
    IMG_9603.png
    272.1 KB · Views: 0
Because alcohol evaporates and has a low boiling point. Fvck yeah science bitch!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,842
Messages
56,482,044
Members
175,245
Latest member
shylockslayer

Share this page

Back
Top