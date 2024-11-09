How come you can’t get drunk off of chocolate?

A basic google search says chocolate doesn’t contain any alcohol in it..Who said you cant?
Eat 5 chocolate boxes in 20 minutes and see what happens
Oh. I see..That's not how chemistry works.
Fermented sugar = alcohol.
Fermented cocoa doesn't = alcohol
Hops and barley don’t contain much sugar in them though..That's not how chemistry works.
Fermented sugar = alcohol.
Fermented cocoa doesn't = alcohol
Yeast contains NO sugar in it..That's not how chemistry works.
Fermented sugar = alcohol.
Fermented cocoa doesn't = alcohol
Hops and barley don’t contain much sugar in them though..
(Some of the main ingredients in beer.)