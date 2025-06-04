How come there's such a size discrepancy between Feather and Bantam?

Everyone at 135 is either a midget or skinny as fuck. It's wild. You got Max who fought 175 ring weight at Featherweight.. vs a Sean Omalley or Corey Sandhagen

Those dudes look sickly and weak

Also appears there isn't as much movement from Bantamweight up to Featherweight. I can only think of Sterling...

But I guess 10 pounds is massive at those lower weight classes. That's two boxing divisions..
 
Same reason twenty pounds is a nothing cut to 205, but it's a nightmare at pretty much anything below lightweight.
 
It's kind of similar to the difference in height

5d2019307c61f.jpeg


6 foot.JPG
 
