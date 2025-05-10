How come PEDS can help older people build strength, but not athleticism/movement?

Once speed/athleticism goes it goes. But strength is a lifelong thing

So when you see a jacked 66 year old, what is that muscle tissue actually doing? Is it all slow twitch? Stamina? Extremely low intensity lifting?

I assume the loss of fast twitch is related to tendon joint and cartilage breakdown..
 
Maybe they save their athleticism and explosive movements for the bedroom.
 
Fast twitch muscles, type IIx and IIa, will naturally convert to Type I as we age. Specificity in training as you age will help mitigate that, but there will still be a decline. But yes hypertrophy, is easier to maintain than fast twitch speed.

Muscle tone and strength determine joint and ligament health. Conversely, tendon health determines muscle capability via the Golgi Tendon Organ (GTO) and muscle spindles, which tell the muscle how far and how much weight it's allowed to move. The more you work the muscle the more the GTO and spindles allows you to move.
 
