How come PEDS can help older people build strength, but not athleticism/movement?

Once speed/athleticism goes it goes. But strength is a lifelong thing
So when you see a jacked 66 year old, what is that muscle tissue actually doing? Is it all slow twitch? Stamina? Extremely low intensity lifting?
I assume the loss of fast twitch is related to tendon joint and cartilage breakdown..
