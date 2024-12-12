How cold is too cold before you avoid taking your dog for a walk?

It's -18c with the windchill right now and only going to fall as the sun sets. My dog (10 year old mix) looks forward to his walk more than anything - on one hand, he has a thick coat and doesn't appear to be bothered when he goes outside in the backyard. On the other hand, the Toronto Humane society says not to take out your dogs in temperatures below -10c. Doggoes does not wear any sort of protective booties or clothing.



What would you do?