How cold is too cold before you avoid taking your dog for a walk?

It's -18c with the windchill right now and only going to fall as the sun sets. My dog (10 year old mix) looks forward to his walk more than anything - on one hand, he has a thick coat and doesn't appear to be bothered when he goes outside in the backyard. On the other hand, the Toronto Humane society says not to take out your dogs in temperatures below -10c. Doggoes does not wear any sort of protective booties or clothing.

What would you do?
 
Just put on some dog shoes on him. There'll be a funny learning curve but it'll be good for him to get some fresh air and exercise while not freezing his feet

If they actually say that, they're fucking morons. Any dog is just fine outside for a walk. Most dogs would prefer to actually live outside and can do so just fine. It's only the last 20 years that people have become so disconnected from reality that some actually think dogs and cats are inside animals. They're absolutely not. We force them to be.
 
Me and Sherdog's Official Beloved Award Winning 2024 Pet Of The Year Roxie Sox got caught in a down pour this morning on our walk but luckily she had on her brand new cutie patootie rain coat so she stayed mostly dry and we were able to do our full 5,000 steps

Meh they make dogs sleep outside in siberia in like minus 40 celsius so never
 
