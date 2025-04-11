How close were this fights?

Alright, fights that go to the distance can be won in a totally dominant fashion, in a somewhat difficult win, in a tough fight but well earned win and in a very, very close fight that could do either way...



Lets say 100 is the winner and the loser is < that (it's fine if the winner to you is a hypothetical non official win; in this case, consider who do you think did enough to win).













100 vs 60













I'd say DDP vs Sean Strickland 2, as one example. Very dominant throughout most of the fight. Wasn't even close.





Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway 3



JJ vs A. Smith



Amanda Nunes vs Juliana 2



JJ vs Glover Teixeira... Still, I think it's a middle ground between here and the second category (somewhat dominant)









100 - 75 (somewhat close/ close to a certain extent, but still an overall clear win)









JJ vs DC 1

Ankalaev vs Thiago Santos

Dominick Reyes vs OSP

JJ vs OSP

Stipe Miocic vs Ngannou 1











100 - 90 (close fight... But overall, a clear win and not much debatable. Still, close fight)









Ankalaev vs Rakić

Chimaev vs Usman

Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas

Ankalaev vs Jan Blackowski (I really disagree with the draw, but again, it was a draw, that's just me disagreeing with an official interpretation... Same way that in a soccer match I might think the result would be different disagreeing with a fault called by the referee for another team that ended in a scoring)



100 - 96 (really close ones... So close that whoever won, seemed fine. Even if you disagree with the result, you acknowledge it was just that close)





Makhachev vs Volkanovski 1 (really close... But I agree with the result, I think Makhachev was really the better fighter)



DDP vs Sean Strickland 1 ( I think Sean was slightly more deserving considering I think he won round 5 which to me was the deciding one, but that was a close round as well. Still very, very close)



GSP vs Hendricks (I think Hendricks was more deserving... But it was still a very close one, so whoever won that deserved it)



JJ vs Gus 1 (really close. I agree with the official result, I think JJ deserved it)



Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili 2 (also a very close one. I agree with the official result though, I think the deciding round was the 5th one and Rose's later takedown with some g&p, even if not much effective, edged it)



Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko (really close and I've no clue who won)



Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos (really close too. I think Taila did enough to win, tho)



Chimaev vs Gilbert Burns (imo seemed a really close one too)



JJ vs Reyes (really close too... Seemed almost like a draw being the most fair. Still, watching the fight, no bias at all, no expectations, I agree with the official result, JJ had clearly won 2 round. Round 2 was already a little debatable but not much and round 3 was really close, to the point it was fair enough to give it to JJ due to the pressure and, despite being below Reyes in significant strikes, the pressure and effectiveness in the strike made him slightly ahead)



Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira (same as JJ vs Reyes imo. I think it was as close as that one, seemed almost like a draw, but I agree with the official result, I think Ankalaev won by a razor thin margin, by a hair, but won)



DC vs Gus (really close too, but I agree with the official result)













Results you disagree with













Ankalaev vs Jan Blachowicz (I think Ankalalev clearly won. But again, it doesn't change the official result)



Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso 2 (I also disagree. It was also, like the above one, a close fight, but I think the judge stretched it a little by giving a 10-8 in round 5 to Alexa Grasso lol)