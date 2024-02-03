Media How can you hate Raquel Pennington?

Raquel Pennignton never did anything wrong. She never talked shit about anyone. She never assaulted anyone. She worked hard, got on a winstreak, earned a title shot.

After over decade of effort, rather then being congratulated she gets shat on by literally millions of people around the world. Gets mocked for weeks by Sean Strickland and smile through her teeth while he makes homophobic comments during the biggest moment of her career.

It really is a shame ass hats like Colby and Strickland get cheered for treating people like shit and saying stupid things when actual good people treated like garbage. She deserves better.



 
And yet Sherdoggers gonna be like
"Good"


Doesn't deserve a quarter of the shit she gets
 
Now Grandma has that belt, hope Pena's call-out won't be made mandatory.
 
She has always come off as a good person. I feel bad for shitting on her boring fights, but it is what it is. I'm glad to see that she made the people she loves proud.
 
Really happy for her. I'm not a big fan, but that doesn't mean I don't respect her accomplishment. Glad she gets to celebrate with her family.
 
