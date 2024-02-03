You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
Raquel Pennignton never did anything wrong. She never talked shit about anyone. She never assaulted anyone. She worked hard, got on a winstreak, earned a title shot.
After over decade of effort, rather then being congratulated she gets shat on by literally millions of people around the world. Gets mocked for weeks by Sean Strickland and smile through her teeth while he makes homophobic comments during the biggest moment of her career.
It really is a shame ass hats like Colby and Strickland get cheered for treating people like shit and saying stupid things when actual good people treated like garbage. She deserves better.
