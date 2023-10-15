How can you be goat when 50% of the MMA community thinks you are a cheat?

rstringer
Honest question to Jones fans. I am done arguing with you guys and if in the face of all the evidence , if you still support your boy so be it .
But if sherdog is to represent a microcosm of the world wide MMA community, I believe it is safe to say that half of this community does not believe Jones to be goat due to PED usage.
Don't you all thing that you would at least need a majority of people to believe a fighter is goat before designating this label to him/her?
Doesn't it bother you at all that Jones does not have that support of the MMA community?
