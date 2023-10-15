How can you be goat when 50% of the MMA community thinks you are a cheat?

Honest question to Jones fans. I am done arguing with you guys and if in the face of all the evidence , if you still support your boy so be it .

But if sherdog is to represent a microcosm of the world wide MMA community, I believe it is safe to say that half of this community does not believe Jones to be goat due to PED usage.

Don't you all thing that you would at least need a majority of people to believe a fighter is goat before designating this label to him/her?

Doesn't it bother you at all that Jones does not have that support of the MMA community?
 
If the vast majority need to label you as goat to be the goat then there is no GOAT. I think you'd be hard pressed to find any fighter regardless of pissing hot with more 60% of people thinking they are the undisputed goat
 
Does any other GOAT candidate have over 50% support?

Plus, I think the case against Jones is like this:
50% consider him the (UFC) GOAT;
5% doesn't consider him because of PEDs;
45% don't really care about PEDs but will use it as an excuse to push their other GOAT candidates.
 
You have to exclude every fighter pre USADA from the goat convo if you draw this line. My view is he tested negative for his wins that are still on his record and one of his positives wouldn't be a positive anymore so just judge him on that.

It wouldn't surprise me if the majority of fighters were juicing but had effective masking agents. While I would like a clean sport it is silly to ignore his achievements when his so far ahead of everyone else. There isn't anyone in the goat convo close enough to even get a sniff.
 
But if sherdog is to represent a microcosm of the world wide MMA community, I believe it is safe to say that half of this community does not believe Jones to be goat due to PED usage. That is the MMA community, not posters on Sherdog lol.

What are you talking about? Almost every pro fighter has Jones as their GOAT.
 
DestinedAussie said:
You have to exclude every fighter pre USADA from the goat convo if you draw this line. My view is he tested negative for his wins that are still on his record and one of his positives wouldn't be a positive anymore so just judge him on that.

It wouldn't surprise me if the majority of fighters were juicing but had effective masking agents. While I would like a clean sport it is silly to ignore his achievements when his so far ahead of everyone else. There isn't anyone in the goat convo close enough to even get a sniff.
This sounds A LOT like me!
 
I guess you just have to really ask yourself if we’ve ever seen someone better. Even DC acknowledged that Jon didn’t need PEDs. Same with Chael. The skill, natural ability, grit, and raw strength is just undeniable.

A clean Jon Jones would have been even better. The version that we got was only tapping a fraction of his potential. He aced this sport while being an addicted fuck up, and that’s just hard for a lot of people to accept.
 
He is the GOAT the GOAT dirtiest fighter.
 
Steroids is such a tired argument, there’s sooooo many reasons he’s not the goat that no one brings up. Sometimes I think it’s a psyop

“I hate jones soooo much, he’s not the goat cause he’s a drug cheat! But at the same time I do accept that everyone is on steroids, so he basically is, but I’m going to keep saying his tests are why he isn’t! Wahhhh!”
 
on the fence about it. i do think him cheating put him at an unfair advantage because nobody he fought ever tested positive when they fought him. on the other hand, i know professional sports and i would not be shocked if his opponents were on something too. the other part that can't be denied is, we all saw him beat the fuck out of the vast majority of his opponents. even DC counts his KO loss to Jon as a loss and not a NC.

but the logical and simple answer to your question is: he can be the GOAT to anyone because it is a made up unofficial title that has no standards or rules that must be followed and there is no widely accepted system that can be referred to when arguing who is a "GOAT". nearly everything about this title is heavily opinionated and of personal preference.

the GOAT for me is Fedor Emelianenko, and i do not care what anyone has to say because their opinions on the matter mean nothing to me.
 
It's a professional sport, very competitive and you being able to have a good career and provide for your family depends on whether you can keep winning. I think it's crazy to assume most guys aren't on something, I assume most top fighters are. If you go into a sport full of roidheads, it's pretty arrogant to think you can be champ without taking anything right? People will look for any little advantage they can get.

Most fighters have visibly cheated in one way or another right? Whether it be eye pokes, grabbing the fence, grabbing a glove, grabbing the shorts etc.. DC grabbing the towel to make weight and eye poking Stipe. Kelvin gastelum leaning on his coach to make weight. GSP getting greased up etc..

I think the number of people on gear in pro sports in general is extremely underestimated by a lot of people. There have been times in certain Olympic events where every top athlete tested positive yet now records are still being broken... Natural athletes are beating records set by PED users?? Not likely. USADA makes it harder for guys to be juiced to the gills but fighters can still get away with it they just have to be more careful. It took a bit of adjusting for some fighters.

Also USADA has done shady shit themselves like asking fighters to snitch in order to avoid a longer suspension, giving Mayweather a banned iv etc..
 
