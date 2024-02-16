Scheme
This is insane.
I'm on my phone but from what I can tell a lot of these scenes look completely real to me. Apparently this is a text to video AI announced by OpenAI. Could this change the game for movies/TV shows? And how will this affect information in general? To me this is one of the most significant breakthroughs in AI ever, to get to a fidelity of a difficult medium that I would think most people could not distinguish between real or generated.
I've been skeptical of AIs use cases in the past but now I am on the hype train... Imagine generating your own movie or TV show with just a few prompts.
