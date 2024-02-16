Social How can we trust anything anymore with AI breakthroughs?

Scheme

Scheme

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 4, 2013
Messages
8,582
Reaction score
9,469
This is insane.



I'm on my phone but from what I can tell a lot of these scenes look completely real to me. Apparently this is a text to video AI announced by OpenAI. Could this change the game for movies/TV shows? And how will this affect information in general? To me this is one of the most significant breakthroughs in AI ever, to get to a fidelity of a difficult medium that I would think most people could not distinguish between real or generated.

I've been skeptical of AIs use cases in the past but now I am on the hype train... Imagine generating your own movie or TV show with just a few prompts.
 
The higher forms of human creativity won't be hurt, because this type of AI programming isn't that smart. BUT the baseline will be innundated with such an amount of sludge that will make the entertainment part of the internet unusable.
 
It's fascinating. You will have to need a lot of verification for many film/videos you see to know whether genuine or not.

The possibilities though are endless. Like think of just ordering a video game on the spot. Like saying "Dear AI, make me an open world RPG in a dark setting that is very violent and pretty challenging, and features myself and all the hot bitches in the photos I've saved in my file directory and the kind of music I like to listen to." Then boom, you have a custom made video game delivered to you for download in two hours.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
The higher forms of human creativity won't be hurt, because this type of AI programming isn't that smart. BUT the baseline will be innundated with such an amount of sludge that will make the entertainment part of the internet unusable.
Click to expand...
This, the taste of your average person is already fully in the toiltet and has been for a long time.

This is easy money and reminds me of crazy frog/axel f on steroids.
 
Unknown Pleasures said:
It's fascinating. You will have to need a lot of verification for many film/videos you see to know whether genuine or not.

The possibilities though are endless. Like think of just ordering a video game on the spot. Like saying "Dear AI, make me an open world RPG in a dark setting that is very violent and pretty challenging, and features myself and all the hot bitches in the photos I've saved in my file directory and the kind of music I like to listen to." Then boom, you have a custom made video game delivered to you for download in two hours.
Click to expand...
Yea, and it will be still an uninspired, ugly and dead bore.

Thing is, people will still waste their time and energy on that tho.
 
Just read Snopes, bro.
 
Wetarmpits said:
Yea, and it will be still an uninspired, ugly and dead bore.

Thing is, people will still waste their time and energy on that tho.
Click to expand...

Speak for yourself. That vacation in Total Recall was pretty awesome looking to me!!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion US Chief Justice Urges 'Caution' as AI Reshapes Legal Field
Replies
0
Views
147
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
PEB
Economy Sam Altman "OpenAI founder" is seeking 5 trillion dollars to build AI chip technology.
Replies
13
Views
177
chardog
chardog
LeonardoBjj
Social How Walmart, Delta, Chevron and Starbucks are using AI to monitor employee messages
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
no fat chicks
no fat chicks
Sweater of AV
International Artificial Intelligence: Outlook and Regulation
Replies
8
Views
295
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
LeonardoBjj
Social 'Counterfeit people': The dangers posed by Meta’s AI celebrity lookalike chatbots
Replies
19
Views
973
idrankyourbeer
idrankyourbeer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,467
Messages
55,083,735
Members
174,594
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top