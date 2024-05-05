Social How can the European countries be so anti-European to the point of self-collapse?

I've never imagined such a thing.. That English will hate the English, Belgians will hate other Belgians, Germany to defy Germans and so on.. I'm starting to think Europeans do not know who the Europeans are which is mind-boggling. Is it so hard to distinguish an European-origin man from an (*part) African .. or an Asian guy? I don't find it particularly hard at all. Where does this confusion come from? Or you think that an Asian is European or the European is actually Asian?
 
It's almost like the idea of "European" is a modern invention, like most other artificial ethnic or national classifications.
 
It's not countries. It's the unelected governments that are anti-people.
 
Europe is with their culture and...character.
It is reality and nowhere it will collapse or disappear.
I had noticed that recently maga, trolls and Russia and sadly a lot of pro ukr loudmouths are increasing shitting and disinformation campaigns against europe in order to portray europe as poor, weak, stupid etc....
 
What defines Europe as a culture and character?
 
