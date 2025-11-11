don't ask
I've just gone down a rabbit hole on youtube learning about Soviet boxing and I really like it. The emphasis on hip torque is already my natural inclination for striking and I'd like to try to add more of an in-and-out quality to my stand-up (right now I fight a lot like Bas Rutten, but with snappy kicks).
I can't find any tutorials for pendulum stepping in a squared stance, though I know the technique exists because plenty of MMA fighters and kickboxers out of Russia have adapted Soviet boxing to a forward-facing stance (like Fedor).
Can anyone suggest some resources?
