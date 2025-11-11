Check out Russian School of Boxing on YouTube

And Raab Boxing Academy on Youtube



Both do excellent videos with a lot of details about mechanics and positioning, far beyond what I've seen from Anglosphere boxing videos.



This won't be in a squared stance (I dunno which KBers use it. Any names? I've been looking for which East Bloc KBers have nice movement ever since I saw Liam Harrison mention it) Maybe the solution is to learn the fundamentals of it in its optimum bladed stance and then adjust it when necessary.

I've just started working on things from those channels, a little at a time. Adjustments to my stance and punching technique (raab has a good video on the exact mechanics and some exercises for improving one's mechanics). The movement was good for getting in and out in boxing-only sparring yesterday, haven't tried it in MT sparring yet. I feel like it may be possible, if the user isn't too predictable, to bounce in bladed to and then bounce out into a squarer stance, but I'll see with experimentation and practice.