Gym/Training How can I learn the Soviet pendulum step for a squared stance?

I've just gone down a rabbit hole on youtube learning about Soviet boxing and I really like it. The emphasis on hip torque is already my natural inclination for striking and I'd like to try to add more of an in-and-out quality to my stand-up (right now I fight a lot like Bas Rutten, but with snappy kicks).

I can't find any tutorials for pendulum stepping in a squared stance, though I know the technique exists because plenty of MMA fighters and kickboxers out of Russia have adapted Soviet boxing to a forward-facing stance (like Fedor).

Can anyone suggest some resources?
 
Check out Russian School of Boxing on YouTube
And Raab Boxing Academy on Youtube

Both do excellent videos with a lot of details about mechanics and positioning, far beyond what I've seen from Anglosphere boxing videos.

This won't be in a squared stance (I dunno which KBers use it. Any names? I've been looking for which East Bloc KBers have nice movement ever since I saw Liam Harrison mention it) Maybe the solution is to learn the fundamentals of it in its optimum bladed stance and then adjust it when necessary.
I've just started working on things from those channels, a little at a time. Adjustments to my stance and punching technique (raab has a good video on the exact mechanics and some exercises for improving one's mechanics). The movement was good for getting in and out in boxing-only sparring yesterday, haven't tried it in MT sparring yet. I feel like it may be possible, if the user isn't too predictable, to bounce in bladed to and then bounce out into a squarer stance, but I'll see with experimentation and practice.
 
Last edited:
What do you mean by “pendulum step”? I can’t imagine anything about Soviet style boxing lending itself to a squared stance except their inside work
 
