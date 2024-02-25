How can Asians eat rice every day and not get diabetes?

Since I've found out I was prediabetic a few days ago, I've been watching Youtube videos on what to eat and what to not eat. White rice is up there among the things you shouldn't eat and among the most unhealthy food you can eat. Same with almost every type of bread and every type of rice.

How is this possible when Asians eat rice every single day as their staple food and the majority of them do not get diabetes.

Same with Westerners eating bread every day. Especially white bread.
 
Rice and noodles in many dishes with many salty sauces yet still healthy.
 
Rice is a grass seed , easier to digest wheat .

Asians don't over-eat like Americans but they learn quick if they move to the USA with the super high sugar and fat diet.
 
They don't get as fat. Most diabetic people I've seen are fat. Probably a bodyweight correlation.
 
I was watching something on vietnam and that culture is heavily into prepackaged noodles seems like eating that much sodium would be unhealthy AF.
 
https://nutritionstudies.org/eating-calories-staying-thinner/#:~:text=Although the average caloric intake,are much thinner than Americans.
Although the average caloric intake of the Chinese is higher than that of Americans (2640 vs. 2360 for adult males), and despite their smaller stature, the Chinese are much thinner than Americans.
I suspect same here in PH, people are always eating out & fast food & it’s an Asia rice based culture as well. & they love Bread too.
I don’t eat either, (wheat/grains) except on occasion.
The obesity rate is not as low as China but still relatively low at 5.6% but not 35%+ compared to US.

BCharles Poliquin (RIP) the fitness guru claimed it’s because Asians process rice better due to cultural epigenetics.


From T-Nation.com (link to article):

Q: My Asian girlfriend eats all the carbs she wants and still has abs. I can eat too much healthy oatmeal and lose my abs in a heartbeat! What gives? Is this really a genetic or ethnic heritage difference?

A [Poliquin]: Two things here. First, Asians are part of the 25% of the world population that are carbohydrate adapted. Provided they're plain carbs, they can eat them and still remain lean.
 
WarHawk said:
They don't get as fat. Most diabetic people I've seen are fat. Probably a bodyweight correlation.
Mexicans get diabetes because we have some sort of issue with our pancreas we have manlet pancreases.
 
Jesus X said:
I was watching something on vietnam and that culture is heavily into prepackaged noodles seems like eating that much sodium would be unhealthy AF.
Yeah, most Asians consume heavy amounts of sodium. Preserved foods are a staple of our diet, which has tons of salt. I'm half Asian, but I don't do well with high salt, it get headaches.
 
If you actually visit Asian countries, you will very quickly realize the food portions are not the same as it is in North America.
 
From my experience living in Korea, rice is often accompanied with a lot of other healthy foods like fish and cabbage. Also much more controlled portions over the course of a day.
 
