How can Asians eat rice every day and not get diabetes?

Since I've found out I was prediabetic a few days ago, I've been watching Youtube videos on what to eat and what to not eat. White rice is up there among the things you shouldn't eat and among the most unhealthy food you can eat. Same with almost every type of bread and every type of rice.
How is this possible when Asians eat rice every single day as their staple food and the majority of them do not get diabetes.
Same with Westerners eating bread every day. Especially white bread.
