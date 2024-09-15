How big would be a Murab/Belal double headliner?

Belal vs Usman and Murab vs Umar, should they book a stadium for this bad boy?
Abu Dhabi and Saudi would host for sure, and the card would be loaded with non-American, non-European talent.

Some of those shows are the better ones on the calendar.
 
Well, booking them against good wrestlers like that might be a genius move as it could result in some good action on the feet when they can't get the easy takedowns. Let's make it happen Dana!
 
Usman? Why the hell would he be fighting for a title? He hasn't won a single fight in years lol
Dana White had Joe Rogan go on his show and say "Usman is owed a title shot".

Dana operates the UFC like he's Vladimir Putin running the Kremlin, propaganda tools and all.
 
Can't imagine they do that but maybe they would to get it out the way together as opposed to each headlining a card.
Belal will only get to defend once IMO. I can't see him holding the title for long. Merab I can see him running through everyone in line. While not a finisher he does have a nutty style that has some interest and that sick cardio.
 
Could throw them both on the Saudi Arabia PPV card & stack it, it would do average PPV buys no big deal imo.
 
UFC 311 : Arabian Nights,
a LOVE LETTER To Sands
 
Should do a Merab vs Umar, Topuria vs Evloev, Arman vs Islam triple headliner event in Abu Dhabi.
 
