How bad of a red flag is this?

Been dating this chicks for 3-4 weeks now,

She's the girl cousin of my best friend,

Know her for almost 20yrs now,

2nd attemp at dating each other (1st time was 12 yrs ago)



She don't want me to tell anybody we're dating at the moment.

(We have a lots of friend in common)



When I ask is it because you think we don't have a future together?

She says it's not because of that.

But don't give a good reason either.



Should I give her more time

or

Move to the next one