How bad of a red flag is this?

Been dating this chicks for 3-4 weeks now,
She's the girl cousin of my best friend,
Know her for almost 20yrs now,
2nd attemp at dating each other (1st time was 12 yrs ago)

She don't want me to tell anybody we're dating at the moment.
(We have a lots of friend in common)

When I ask is it because you think we don't have a future together?
She says it's not because of that.
But don't give a good reason either.

Should I give her more time
or
Move to the next one
 
She's probably "dating" 30-40 other dudes too and is trying to avoid people having this reaction when you tell them she's your gf.


In 2024 that wouldn't suprised me,
would have agree with you If I didn't knew her like I do.
but no, she's the boring type. (also boring in bed...)
((nice girl overall though))
don't know if she fucked 10 guys in her life.
She ended up a 8yrs realtionship last christmas.
 
Challenge her to a thumb wrestling contest. That should answer all your questions.

Btw, weren’t you just in a long term relationship where you dropped all that weight and whatnot?
 
She doesn’t want to make it a big deal right now in case it doesn’t work out so your friends have to possibly pick sides?

She’s embarrassed that she’s dating you and is with you for free food and sex?

She’s dating someone else and is doing the same with him?

My opinion is that if she doesn’t want to tell people then there is an issue and there will be plenty more to come. Secretly dating you means she’s capable and willing to fuck other dudes behind your back. Possible cum dumpster.
 
yup, got back up on my feet quick.
 
It's kind of a red flag. Honestly though most guys will see this through. Guys are such good animals that they are willing to ignore this.
 
No woman that's proud and happy with her man tries to hide him. She's obviously juggling different options. Run away.
 
Drop from 235 to 195
Only good thing that came out of this.
That young cunt dumped while she was on vacation. VIA fckng messenger.
Look at this lol

(yes Im drunk atm)

Screenshot_20240514-164712_Messenger.jpg
 
you-do-your-job.gif
 
Does'nt seem necessary a bad thing, keep doing your dating and see if it evolve

After all you're doing that for just a month you don't need to make anything official at this point

1-2 months from now yes, she better have a decent reason
 
