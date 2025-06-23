How Bad is Jon Going to Be "Off the Leash."

We have seen it too many times. Once fighters have no goal in fighting, the wheels fall off. Given that Jon couldn't manage to keep them on while even having a fight lined up makes me wonder how bad this can really get. I can guarantee we will get some trolling on fighters despite being retired, but I have a feeling we are going to get a lot of charges goes against Jon Jones. Hopefully he can be at peace with the retirement and mature a little bit but we already are finding out he did a hit-and-run at the beginning of the year so I think we have a crazy next few years in store.
 
His goal hasn’t been fighting in years. Unless by fighting you are referring to fighting cases.
 
As the saying goes in Albuquerque stay off the roads when Bone Jones is creepin around the corner

It's going to be bad simply because it's in his nature to find trouble and now he has a bank full of cash and plenty of free time to go along with it

Maybe he was better off in Phuket hugging that dude on his motorcycle to occupy his free time
 
