How Bad is Jon Going to Be "Off the Leash."

MMAProfessional
Golden Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2010
- Messages
- 12,081
- Reaction score
- 7,273
We have seen it too many times. Once fighters have no goal in fighting, the wheels fall off. Given that Jon couldn't manage to keep them on while even having a fight lined up makes me wonder how bad this can really get. I can guarantee we will get some trolling on fighters despite being retired, but I have a feeling we are going to get a lot of charges goes against Jon Jones. Hopefully he can be at peace with the retirement and mature a little bit but we already are finding out he did a hit-and-run at the beginning of the year so I think we have a crazy next few years in store.