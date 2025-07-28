How "bad" do you think AI will get?

wwkirk
I'm asking about deception, fraud, frame-ups, etc. Some AI is easy to detect, but people are already falling for it. There's a thread in the heavies about Joe Rogan getting duped by an inspirational AI-Khabib clip. Even if you think Rogan is dumb, how hard will it be to avoid being duped by AI as it, and it's users, become more skilled?
Do there need to be protocols to filter it out in important contexts? Will that even be possible? People could wind up getting killed from AI-generated media showing them to have done or said the wrong things.
Then again, on the flip side, I can see people using AI as a Get Out of Jail Free card. "Oh no. That ain't me, its an AI hoax."
