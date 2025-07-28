  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How "bad" do you think AI will get?

wwkirk

wwkirk

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 22, 2012
Messages
13,100
Reaction score
8,293
I'm asking about deception, fraud, frame-ups, etc. Some AI is easy to detect, but people are already falling for it. There's a thread in the heavies about Joe Rogan getting duped by an inspirational AI-Khabib clip. Even if you think Rogan is dumb, how hard will it be to avoid being duped by AI as it, and it's users, become more skilled?

Do there need to be protocols to filter it out in important contexts? Will that even be possible? People could wind up getting killed from AI-generated media showing them to have done or said the wrong things.

Then again, on the flip side, I can see people using AI as a Get Out of Jail Free card. "Oh no. That ain't me, its an AI hoax."
 
Pretty bad in all ways. I've listened to tons of podcasts with experts and done my "research." Any protocols we come up with will eventually most likely be overrun by AGI. With the amount of natural resources, time and money theyre investing with data harvesting centers like Musk's and Meta planning basically a whole AI city sized center, there's zero chance we don't get AGI sooner than later then all bets are off cause it will be a million x smarter than us and can you imagine something a million x smarter than us? I don't even know if it'll have an interest in deceiving us as it's virtually a god like being. It could kill us accidentally like we kill whole colonies of ants and ground critters when we build in construction and we don't bat an eye and we're not even being malicious, just don't care. I'm pretty pessimistic on this subject as you can see, but the only glimmer of hope for me is that the techno fascists who want to rule us with tech, will eventually be taken out too I believe. They will try and merge with it of course to become demi-gods, but I believe(can't prove,just gut) that they wont be able to fully do that. They will go down with us plebs too and there's something satisfying about that. And I would gladly love to be wrong about all this, trust me, as I don't wanna be techno fascist slave or die early death. Good luck everyone out there and hold loved ones close and have faith in whatever you believe in, cause we're all gonna need it very soon. Have a great day!!!
 
HunterAcosta said:
Pretty bad in all ways. I've listened to tons of podcasts with experts and done my "research." Any protocols we come up with will eventually most likely be overrun by AGI. With the amount of natural resources, time and money theyre investing with data harvesting centers like Musk's and Meta planning basically a whole AI city sized center, there's zero chance we don't get AGI sooner than later then all bets are off cause it will be a million x smarter than us and can you imagine something a million x smarter than us? I don't even know if it'll have an interest in deceiving us as it's virtually a god like being. It could kill us accidentally like we kill whole colonies of ants and ground critters when we build in construction and we don't bat an eye and we're not even being malicious, just don't care. I'm pretty pessimistic on this subject as you can see, but the only glimmer of hope for me is that the techno fascists who want to rule us with tech, will eventually be taken out too I believe. They will try and merge with it of course to become demi-gods, but I believe(can't prove,just gut) that they wont be able to fully do that. They will go down with us plebs too and there's something satisfying about that. And I would gladly love to be wrong about all this, trust me, as I don't wanna be techno fascist slave or die early death. Good luck everyone out there and hold loved ones close and have faith in whatever you believe in, cause we're all gonna need it very soon. Have a great day!!!
Click to expand...

Thrawn33 said:
Total enslavement followed by extermination when it figures out no further need for us.
Click to expand...
Didn't figure this would be an uplifting topic but damn fellas!

Will there be some pieces of candy along the way or are you doubtful there's be any upsides?
 
High Test With da Best said:
Didn't figure this would be an uplifting topic but damn fellas!

Will there be some pieces of candy along the way or are you doubtful there's be any upsides?
Click to expand...
Sure, why not?! We'll prob have some advances in med tech that they will throw bones to the plebs, MAYBE. No way, economically it'll get better for us, they want everything. I hope i'm wrong and anybody is free to provide counter evidence to me and you know what, good for you if you "prove' me wrong, but what in god's green earth, makes you think that THEY have our best interests at heart?! Are they showing it now? Why would it chage with advanced AGI? I think the only hope is if AGI is somehow benevolent and becomes our "god" OR some techno nerd merges with it and becomes the ruler of world and has epiphany and becomes a good demi-god to us, giving us all we need, but really that's a dream isn't it?
 
HunterAcosta said:
Sure, why not?! We'll prob have some advances in med tech that they will throw bones to the plebs, MAYBE. No way, economically it'll get better for us, they want everything. I hope i'm wrong and anybody is free to provide counter evidence to me and you know what, good for you if you "prove' me wrong, but what in god's green earth, makes you think that THEY have our best interests at heart?! Are they showing it now? Why would it chage with advanced AGI? I think the only hope is if AGI is somehow benevolent and becomes our "god" OR some techno nerd merges with it and becomes the ruler of world and has epiphany and becomes a good demi-god to us, giving us all we need, but really that's a dream isn't it?
Click to expand...
It ain't much, but my hope is that the techno brains can anticipate the dangers you've pointed out and decide out of self-preservation to NOT permit AGI to evolve. Similar to the principle behind MAD (mutual assured destruction) with AI itself as the potential enemy.
 
HunterAcosta said:
Sure, why not?! We'll prob have some advances in med tech that they will throw bones to the plebs, MAYBE. No way, economically it'll get better for us, they want everything. I hope i'm wrong and anybody is free to provide counter evidence to me and you know what, good for you if you "prove' me wrong, but what in god's green earth, makes you think that THEY have our best interests at heart?! Are they showing it now? Why would it chage with advanced AGI? I think the only hope is if AGI is somehow benevolent and becomes our "god" OR some techno nerd merges with it and becomes the ruler of world and has epiphany and becomes a good demi-god to us, giving us all we need, but really that's a dream isn't it?
Click to expand...
Yeah I have no idea what to expect. Maybe stable fusion power soon, nearly limitless safe energy, something almost too enormous for humanity to properly administrate perhaps.

Once the bots can self-replicate, build highly modular pre-engineered data centers, explore free-will we'll be what just harvesters of raw materials and human behavioral study for them? That what you see?
 
High Test With da Best said:
Yeah I have no idea what to expect. Maybe stable fusion power soon, nearly limitless safe energy, something almost too enormous for humanity to properly administrate perhaps.

Once the bots can self-replicate, build highly modular pre-engineeree data centers, explore free-will we'll be what just harvesters or raw materials and human behavioral study for them? That what you see?
Click to expand...
Too difficult to predict. They're also not putting much money into security protocols. AND even if they suddenly realize that they are going full steam ahead to AGI and that it may be mistake to create something that'll improve itself exponentially hourly, there would be rogue nations/actors, that won't put the throttle on things, they'll go full bore. Remember that YES we have mutually assured destruction that seemingly keeps us safe(so far,no guarantees that it will be forever) it took Nagasaki and Hiroshima happening for the world to wake up to its destructive power. Humans aren't very forward thinking, we're reactionary. Will it take a major destructive event to try and reign in AGI? Prob, odds say "yes" but I feel it'll be far too late then.
 
Watch the Terminator, the matrix, or play Horizon Zero Dawn.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Elon Musk wants to use AI to run US gov’t, but experts say ‘very bad’ idea
Replies
16
Views
402
Spam On Rye
Spam On Rye
toasty
You can't spell Rabbit without AI
Replies
9
Views
397
KeepingItReal
K
Ara tech
Opinion Futurology - Horizon 2090 - The World Of Tomorrow, what do you think the world in 2090 will be like ?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
A Very Serious Cat
A Very Serious Cat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,759
Messages
57,622,768
Members
175,775
Latest member
joenut007

Share this page

Back
Top