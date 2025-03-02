  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

How bad did tank look and will he lose his groupies?

Didn’t bother watching the fight but I saw it was a draw. Embarrassing lol.
 
He did not look good. Very slow start (although the commentators were riding him all night). He was mainly counterpunching and seemingly had to urgency. Arguing with his coaches (he decided to bring in 2 this time), complaining frequently, taking a knee to wipe his face, basically acting like a diva. Then he seemed almost relieved with the decision. I think he should take a long semi-retirement. Mayweather did this successfully and if Tank has the right mentors around him, maybe he could do something like this too.
 
He looked the same as always. He occasionally loses focus and it costs him rounds. He did the same shit against Garcia, stopping the action to talk the ref and stuff.

He was fighting a guy very familiar with him. Fought him as an amateur, sparred with him a lot. You have to give the opponent some credit and not just say Tank had an off night.
 
In the grand scheme of things he looked fine, his record still has an "0" in the loss column.

He will be fine.

Particularly if they run it back at some point and he wins, which I suspect he will do comfortably.

Roach came to fight and wasn't showing up to collect a check and accept a loss. Tank likely took him a little lightly, he won't make that mistake twice.

Over time the details tend to blur but the record books, box rec, Wikipedia will not show a loss for tank.

One close fight shouldn't derail a champs legacy.
 
