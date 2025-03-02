How bad did tank look and will he lose his groupies?

In the grand scheme of things he looked fine, his record still has an "0" in the loss column.
He will be fine.
Particularly if they run it back at some point and he wins, which I suspect he will do comfortably.
Roach came to fight and wasn't showing up to collect a check and accept a loss. Tank likely took him a little lightly, he won't make that mistake twice.
Over time the details tend to blur but the record books, box rec, Wikipedia will not show a loss for tank.
One close fight shouldn't derail a champs legacy.