How bad a** is max

Last 10 seconds is his gimmick, not first 10. Unfortunately for him his chin didn't hold up at 145 lbs to make is there.pretty bad
but not bad enough to "lets meet in the middle" with topturo
Dude is anyone on lliia level probably the baddest dude right now .He’s a real bad ass until Ilia steps in the octagon with him.
Dustin was favored and I thought he would win .Max is a better fighter than Dustin; there's no argument against that whatsoever.
Ilia's last 3 fights have been legendary. Arguably the greatest run at 145 or 155 ever based on who he fought and how he finished them. People discount the Volk KO but the next 2 were totally legit.
Ilia ate a flush left elbow from Do Bronx like it was nothing.