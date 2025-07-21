  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How bad a** is max

so-freaking-badass-greg-brown.gif
 
One of the best fighters at 145 ever, Volkanovski might be considered the best by many due to beating Holloway 3x, but I’ll tell you what, Holloway will be remembered much more and talked about it due to countless memorable moments, fights and excitement he brought.
 
I hope he reinvents himself at 155 even more and keeps working on his defense, he listened to his corner after round 2 and its probably why he ended up winning as he stopped getting tagged on the exit because he started to use angles. I read a tweet that he told Dustin after the fight that he was out when he got dropped which I did not even realize it was so bad. Look he is good at LW and faster than he is at FW which is already bad ass.
 
JoeRowe said:
Last 10 seconds is his gimmick, not first 10. Unfortunately for him his chin didn't hold up at 145 lbs to make is there.
Eh, that left hook from Topuria would have dropped any 145 champ in history. Ilia has crazy power.

Max looks great at 155, and that was the best his kicking game has looked in any fight. He has better power at 155 too, The extra muscle definitely makes a difference.
 
ShadowRun said:
Dude is anyone on lliia level probably the baddest dude right now .
Ilia's last 3 fights have been legendary. Arguably the greatest run at 145 or 155 ever based on who he fought and how he finished them. People discount the Volk KO but the next 2 were totally legit.

Ilia ate a flush left elbow from Do Bronx like it was nothing.
 
taugrim said:
I know the MF is on the most legendary shit , he has HW power . He won’t lose anytime soon
 
