How Baby Boomers Ruined America (ft. Tim Dillon)

This. Shitting on a generation is just gratuitous hate and doesn’t take into account that said group is made of individuals, both good and bad. I’ve known plenty of great boomers and bad ones, and each age group has its similar share of decent folks no matter the age.Crying about generations is a pointless endeavor and a waste of time. Focus on moving forward and fixing shit. Bitching about Gen Z, Boomers.. whatever.. isn’t getting shit done. Tim Dillons fat ass seems to be doing just fine.