How Baby Boomers Ruined America (ft. Tim Dillon)

Boomers are a bunch of shitheads that ran the country into debt, perpetually fought for their entitlement programs that should have benefit cuts all while cutting safety net programs left and right, and instead of letting the reigns go to the younger generations since it is now "their" country they fight tooth and nail to keep it just the way they want it.
 
Crying about generations is a pointless endeavor and a waste of time. Focus on moving forward and fixing shit. Bitching about Gen Z, Boomers.. whatever.. isn’t getting shit done. Tim Dillons fat ass seems to be doing just fine.
 
AGGAMEMNON66 said:
Crying about generations is a pointless endeavor and a waste of time. Focus on moving forward and fixing shit. Bitching about Gen Z, Boomers.. whatever.. isn’t getting shit done. Tim Dillons fat ass seems to be doing just fine.
Click to expand...
This. Shitting on a generation is just gratuitous hate and doesn’t take into account that said group is made of individuals, both good and bad. I’ve known plenty of great boomers and bad ones, and each age group has its similar share of decent folks no matter the age.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,358
Messages
56,316,360
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top