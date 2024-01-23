wwkirk
If you clicked on this thread for sarcasm or edgy commentary, sorry to disappoint. Because I LOVE the Facebookized Smileys!!!
They're so textured. Just recently I laid down one of those heart smileys. But what does that mean, really? And what will the recipient think of it? - It's not always obvious!
Also, it's fun to find spots to stick a sad or a mad face, as such opportunities are less frequent. The qualities of the remainder are obvious.
I don't know why the smileys work here so much better than on Facebook (which I quit btw). How are you finding them, Shermanos?
