So Bert Sugar died, Larry Merchant retired. I have heard of someone named Christian Giudice who seems active. In mainstream Paulie Malinaggi has his moments and Mike Tyson still carries of that flame. Bob Arum probably has some knowledge.



Over all I don't hear a lot of knowledge coming out of commentary teams during interviews and fights. They report on the action in the ring, don't seem to really understand techniques. They never talk about foor placement e.g there's little mention of Usyk's foot technique only general over views that he has impressive footwork without say why. There's very little continuties or comparisons to past fighters except for desperate attempts comparing fighters to Ali or Tyson.



Maybe I've watched Hajime no Ippo one too many times but it all feels very reset and devoid of history. There's some good youtube channels on this stuff, so maybe that's where the future knowledge is bound to come from. Always makes me wonder why some of those youtubers are still on the back benches.