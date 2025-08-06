  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How are our boxing historians in 2025?

So Bert Sugar died, Larry Merchant retired. I have heard of someone named Christian Giudice who seems active. In mainstream Paulie Malinaggi has his moments and Mike Tyson still carries of that flame. Bob Arum probably has some knowledge.

Over all I don't hear a lot of knowledge coming out of commentary teams during interviews and fights. They report on the action in the ring, don't seem to really understand techniques. They never talk about foor placement e.g there's little mention of Usyk's foot technique only general over views that he has impressive footwork without say why. There's very little continuties or comparisons to past fighters except for desperate attempts comparing fighters to Ali or Tyson.

Maybe I've watched Hajime no Ippo one too many times but it all feels very reset and devoid of history. There's some good youtube channels on this stuff, so maybe that's where the future knowledge is bound to come from. Always makes me wonder why some of those youtubers are still on the back benches.
 
We had another key figure in boxing die months back in Colin Hart. He had been covering the sport for a very long time. In my opinion he was just as knowledgeable as Bert Sugar. Analysts covering fights should be breaking down what fighters are doing well and what they're not doing. That's their job. Many commentators just like to call the action nowadays without offering much insight into the technical details. I'm in the minority here but I actually liked Andre Ward's commentary because he covered that stuff including the psychological aspects as they were unfolding during fights.
 
AI has already replaced the vast majority of historians.

That profession ranks among the highest for replaceability.
 
About 15 years ago I learned of a non-profit boxing research org known as IBRO. They're still around over 40 years later publishing quarterly journals & essays. This organization alone consists of approximately 150 historians internationally. In case anyone here is interested in checking them out I'll link to BoxRec's wiki page about them and their official site below.
 
According to the thread of the guy using AI to analyze boxing champs by race, AI thinks African fighters don't exist. I wouldn't rely on AI for anything.
 
Such a thing is a lot less necessary in the modern era. I can find anything about boxing history with a google search.
 
