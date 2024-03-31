How are fighters meant to hand fight without opening their hand? And have the new UFC gloves actually reduced eye pokes?

Two questions.

1. The ref kept telling teh Chris and le Bruno to not open their hands and not to reach. But can they effectively fight each other's lead hands without reaching and trying to open their hands? Most of the Weidman-Bruno fight was orthodox vs southpaw. Seems a little ridiculous to expect them not to reach and give up a legitimate part of boxing strategy? Or is it easy to hand fight in MMA gloves without reaching and opening the hand?

2. UFC introduced new gloves in 2023 to reduce eye pokes. But they're not as difficult to open as the Pride gloves (or ONE's I think). Have the new gloves actually reduced eye pokes?

Banning reaching instead of giving everyone Pride-style gloves feels a little like banning inside leg kicks because you might kick the groin, instead of just giving everyone a cup.
 
The UFC gloves are the worst for eye pokes according to fighters, even the new ones.
 
I don't think much changed with the new gloves. The logos were updated or something.
 
The new gloves are curved downwards. You can go watch ONE. They have kickboxing and MT with similar MMA gloves. I don’t think I seen a case of eye poking in their fights. It’s a UFC problem. It still doesn’t go away when they changed the gloves.
 
Honestly they should just make the fighters wear goggles

kareem_abdul-jabbar_1974.jpg
 
