How ambitious are you?

I'm not really motivated by money the running gag here is that my only material want is a bulletproof suv that costs 300,000.
5-ish?
Never really wanted to be anything in life that was realistic, like being a doctor/lawyer/etc. Wanted to be a Pro Surfer or Pro Wrestler at one point, but the older I get the more mindful I am that this is the only body I have, and I don't want to wreck it to appease some drunks at a bingo hall.

Every time I think on having a career I always try and balance it with time. Time is the only currency we have, really. Nobody wished they'd spent more time at the office on their deathbeds. That's why my whole philosophy to work is I just need one good idea then I never have to work again.

The only thing I aspire to now is a quiet life that allows me to travel the world full time as a nomad, while also using whatever money I earn to support my elderly parents back home. So writing fiction and learning c# on the side it is.
 
Depends on what?
To make money 6
Compete well in a combat sport at my age (doing currently) 8 (would be a 10 but I am realistic and I have a family)
To travel 7
Have fun with my family 8
To be in shape 8
To write 7 (I just need to focus and stop procrastinating)

Overall I'd say a 7. I am still doing more and trying to accomplish more than most people. But I'm not one of those super motivated people either.
 
Too much at this point. Once the faucet starts, it's hard to turn off too.
 
i went with 5, but i go through perfiods where im really going for it, lately im kind of content to try to take it a little more slow
 
Where does two girls at the same time land?
 
Not really much at all - I prefer a safe comfortable, predictable life. Not ready to get on a rollercoaster even if it might end well.

I totally get why people don't like that though and I applaud anyone who is ambitious - it's just not for me (at this stage in my life.. who knows, could change once I get over some other hurdles)
 
"Johnny, can you use the word ambitious in a sentence?"


"My girl and her mom say, 'Why aren't you looking for a job?' and I say, 'I am, bitches!'"
 
How old and what combat sport you doing?

I started BJJ at 36 myself and if I put myself in a pressure situation like signed up for a tournament then I become completely devoted with diet, weights, cardio and training.

But if I don't have a goal then I just float along.

I gotta give myself new goals every year to keep myself motivated, it's too easy to coast in life.
 
41, I turn 42 in two months.
Did MMA when I was younger. Only competed a few times. But I started Buhurt/armored combat/armored MMA when I was 39. That's what I am doing currently. It's still a fringe sport so the talent pool is shallow enough (don't get me wrong there are some talented guys that compete, both Dan Hornbuckle of Bellator and even Heath Herring has fought in armor) So, like MMA in the late 90s is where it's at right now. I have been doing well, took 3rd at Nationals earlier this year in pro fights and the guy who beat me took 3rd at Worlds. I feel like I am still capable of fighting in this sport at a high level, I just need to keep getting better. This sport does kinda work well with older fighters because the armor slows the fight down just a little, and you don't have to worry about losing your chin due to your helmet.
 
I was ambitious but life has beaten that out of me. I really believed if I did something I loved (bjj) and gave it my all that I could live the life I always wanted. It worked out for a while but then some medical issues forced to me to sell my school. Now I’m a 40 year old divorced realtor. My big ambition now is just not to fuck up my kids life
 
