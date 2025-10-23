How ambitious are you?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Are you full out Tom Cruise level of ambition or more mellowed out than that?
i cant be bothered to put a number on it
Could the correct snack speed things up?
How old and what combat sport you doing?Depends on what?
To make money 6
Compete well in a combat sport at my age (doing currently) 8 (would be a 10 but I am realistic and I have a family)
To travel 7
Have fun with my family 8
To be in shape 8
To write 7 (I just need to focus and stop procrastinating)
Overall I'd say a 7. I am still doing more and trying to accomplish more than most people. But I'm not one of those super motivated people either.
41, I turn 42 in two months.How old and what combat sport you doing?
I started BJJ at 36 myself and if I put myself in a pressure situation like signed up for a tournament then I become completely devoted with diet, weights, cardio and training.
But if I don't have a goal then I just float along.
I gotta give myself new goals every year to keep myself motivated, it's too easy to coast in life.