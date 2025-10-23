How ambitious are you?

5-ish?

Never really wanted to be anything in life that was realistic, like being a doctor/lawyer/etc. Wanted to be a Pro Surfer or Pro Wrestler at one point, but the older I get the more mindful I am that this is the only body I have, and I don't want to wreck it to appease some drunks at a bingo hall.



Every time I think on having a career I always try and balance it with time. Time is the only currency we have, really. Nobody wished they'd spent more time at the office on their deathbeds. That's why my whole philosophy to work is I just need one good idea then I never have to work again.



The only thing I aspire to now is a quiet life that allows me to travel the world full time as a nomad, while also using whatever money I earn to support my elderly parents back home. So writing fiction and learning c# on the side it is.