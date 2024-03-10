How about shoot a takedown Chito?

Call me crazy. The man gets him on his back the last fight and brutally knocks him out. This fight he at least proved he could take damage coming forward. How about we test this guy on his wrestling and ground game? Its like the man has been just muy thai his whole UFC career everyone fights his fight.

Zero fight IQ. As far as we know Omalley is trash if you take him down. Im not saying he is im just saying who has even tried this? Chito brutally knocked him out from in Omalleys guard last fight and never tries to even go there this fight as if it was impossible. I understand Omalley was hurt then but to me i find this inexplicable.

And what kind of advice is that from Chitos corner? Bring the vato out? Just get crazy? And the commentators going right with it that Vera has to rush in. The man has no foot work but whats crazy is when he rushed in he actually had more of a chance. How about we grapple this kid? Push him into the fence go for a takedown? Clinch him up and throw some elbows and knees. No. No. We just gotta stay on the outside and occasionally rush in with a 3 punch combo. What the hell.
 
Yeah it was frustrating watching him fight at times. Its obvious he's not gonna win if he kept it standing. What have you got to lose
 
Yeah it was frustrating watching him fight at times. Its obvious he's not gonna win if he kept it standing. What have you got to lose
Consciousness, I suppose, depending on the attempt.

But yeah I think he should have at least tried grappling after it became abundantly clear he had nothing for Sean on the feet.
 
Chito was content to lose on points and look for a big shot. Parillo, a worthless, platitude based coach who offers no insight, refused to provoke him to change up his approach. Whether it would would have worked or not considering O'Malley's ability to utilize angles, reach, change levels and abuse a speed advantage, I don't know. It probably would have been better than getting battered hoping for a Hail Mary.

Chito fought like he usually does. It was time to try some wrong after the first two rounds. He's a credible grappler with a decent top game and ground and pound. At worst, he gets hit coming in like he already was.
 
Yan took Sean down 6 times and Sean kept getting up. I wouldn't say his wrestling is trash.

Not saying Chito couldn't have tried something different. When Sean got gnp'd by Chito in the first fight Sean literally couldn't use one of his feet.
 
Chito didn't pull the trigger until the end of the fifth round. He could've been putting O'Malley in trouble the entire fight but chose to stand there and hesitate.

You're right, at least shoot a takedown to present the threat. He should've been chopping the legs more too.
 
Its insane because hes sitting here with a title shot and he knows he knocked this kids block off from inside the GUARD. He just threw elbows down on him. Yeah okay he was hurt but STILL. Lets see what happens if we put him there maybe we beat him up. I just dont get it at all not one bit. That guy is totally clueless. I could understand the first 2 rounds but come round 3 you gotta try it. If it works you can try and win 3 straight and the fight like Ngannou did to Gane.
 
Sean's wrestling is not trash and Marlon is not a wrestler.

One of the guys I watched the card with asked me if I was worried Vera would wrestle him. I said no, Vera to me is just a worse version of Sean.
 
Atleast shoot one,let him guess if you would go there,let him think about something else.
 
True but lets test the kids cardio. Go chest to chest and bully him fight the whole fight that way. Hell maybe he can hold him down unlike Yan. I dont think Omalley is trash like i said im saying we could see what happens we know Vera knocked the kid out from there last time. I guess Omalley couldnt get up because the leg but no guarantee Sean just gets up there
 
Or tire out his opponent. Wrestling doesnt just tire out the aggressor. And whos to assume he doesnt get the takedown easily? He didnt even go and see what the kid had. Hes tall and lanky and clearly wants to be on his feet. We know what tall lanky long strikers weakness usually is. Wrestling.
 
Yeah that's fair and you're right Chito should have at least tried once it was clear things were going south.
 
Well supposedly Vera has a good BJJ game we dont know jack about Omalleys sub grappling game weve hardly seen it
 
Chito isn’t in the elite of the division. He’s great, but elite is top of the heap and he’s not that
 
You can't just "go chest to chest" with a guy who literally has the footspeed of a gazelle and a sniper rifle for a right hand. You have to get to him first and people acting like that's easy are just... I don't even know what to say.
 
I mean my biggest thing is I look at Sean i see a lanky tall striker.. i mean what is usually that type of dudes weakness? You get those shorter more muscular wrestlers and they cant compete. But you dont need to be the best wrestler you just need to be better than him.
 
Man. We know who chito is. He struggled against. Frankie Edgar. Dominic Cruz. Dominated by sandhagen beat up rob font. Beat Munoz. And Dave’s grant.

Come on.
 
O'Malley's simply a better fighter, but Chito could've made the fight much more competitive. It was frustrating to watch.
 
