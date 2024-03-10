How about shoot a takedown Chito?

Call me crazy. The man gets him on his back the last fight and brutally knocks him out. This fight he at least proved he could take damage coming forward. How about we test this guy on his wrestling and ground game? Its like the man has been just muy thai his whole UFC career everyone fights his fight.



Zero fight IQ. As far as we know Omalley is trash if you take him down. Im not saying he is im just saying who has even tried this? Chito brutally knocked him out from in Omalleys guard last fight and never tries to even go there this fight as if it was impossible. I understand Omalley was hurt then but to me i find this inexplicable.



And what kind of advice is that from Chitos corner? Bring the vato out? Just get crazy? And the commentators going right with it that Vera has to rush in. The man has no foot work but whats crazy is when he rushed in he actually had more of a chance. How about we grapple this kid? Push him into the fence go for a takedown? Clinch him up and throw some elbows and knees. No. No. We just gotta stay on the outside and occasionally rush in with a 3 punch combo. What the hell.