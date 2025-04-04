How about judging each round individually?

Would it help make judging more fair? If you look at a scorecard like this:

Islam Makhachev defeats Dustin Poirier by Submission (D’arce choke) at 2:42 of Round 5

The majority of judges agree that Poirier won rounds 2 and 4 and he could have unanimously won round 5 and still lose. So you can have a majority of judges thinking you won the majority of the rounds and still lose the fight.
On the other side if you judge round by round you could have the majority of judges thinking you won the fight and still lose it. Which one is worse?

Judging fights as a whole seems the better option to me but I don't think it is realistic to expect such a big change. It causes too much friction to get rid of the round scoring but a small change like this is easily implemented and could possibly make the judging more accurate.


Are there any fights were judging by round would make for a better scorecard?
 
I always used Condit-Kampmann for this example.
3Cxx35R.png



The trouble is treating rounds where a fighter gets the majority of the scorecards (something that exemplifies the variance of those rounds) on equal footing as the rounds where a fighter clearly took the round across all scorecards.
 
I think they already do score rounds individually don't they?
 
Yep each judge scores each round. This thread is brought to you by commentary or Rogan and Cruz who talk like a fighter could steal the fight by winning the third round.
 
Scoring won't change... both boxing and MMA like the current system as it makes it easier for the house to manipulate the outcome.

More accurate scoring could only be achieved by increasing the scoring intervals. That could only be done with a massive change to the system (decoupling scoring from rounds).
 
This how judging should be done

2Z42.gif


Jon Jones, Ronda and Georges.
 
Yes each judge score rounds individually, but OP's is regarding how they aggregate the round scoring to determine the decision. Instead of adding up all of the round scores to the fight level so each judge determines who they thought won the fight as a whole, making the final decision based on the total number of rounds the fighter won across the judges. It is an interesting nuance to think about, but pointless to consider in real life.

The best thing to improve scoring would be to start using at least a couple more of those numbers in the 10 point system not just the 10 and 9.
 
Man, I must be too high for this thread.

Like, what?
 
