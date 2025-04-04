How about judging each round individually?

Would it help make judging more fair? If you look at a scorecard like this:The majority of judges agree that Poirier won rounds 2 and 4 and he could have unanimously won round 5 and still lose. So you can have a majority of judges thinking you won the majority of the rounds and still lose the fight.On the other side if you judge round by round you could have the majority of judges thinking you won the fight and still lose it. Which one is worse?Judging fights as a whole seems the better option to me but I don't think it is realistic to expect such a big change. It causes too much friction to get rid of the round scoring but a small change like this is easily implemented and could possibly make the judging more accurate.Are there any fights were judging by round would make for a better scorecard?