Social How a Gen Z gender divide is reshaping democracy

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Silver
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
10,199
Reaction score
12,893
By Heejung Jung, Mark Bendeich and Thomas Escritt

  • Recent elections expose Gen Z gender divide
  • Young men voting right, women leaning left
  • Political divide runs through Asian, Western democracies
  • Young men feel left behind, blame diversity: pollsters
  • Young women feel job competition is more equal now
SEOUL/LONDON/BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's young women are expected to lead a broad political backlash against the main conservative party at presidential elections on June 3, punishing it for months of chaos.
Multitudes of young men, though, are unlikely to join them.

In democracies worldwide, a political gender divide is intensifying among Gen Z voters, with young men voting for right-wing parties and young women leaning left, a break from pre-pandemic years when both tended to vote for progressives.
images

Recent elections spanning North America, Europe and Asia show this trend is either consolidating or accelerating, with angry, frustrated men in their 20s breaking to the right.

First-time South Korean voter Lee Jeong-min is one of them.
He says he will vote for the right-wing Reform Party's candidate, Lee Jun-seok, on June 3. Lee, the candidate, vows to shut down the ministry of gender equality, speaking to an issue that resonates with men like Lee, the voter, who particularly resents that only men have to do military service.
"As a young man, I find this to be one of the most unfair realities of living in Korea. At the prime of their youth — at 21 or 22 years old — young men, unlike their female peers, are unable to fully engage in various activities in society because they have to serve 18 months in the military."

images

In South Korea, almost 30% of men aged 18-29 plan to back the Reform Party compared with just 3% of young women, according to a Gallup Korea poll this month.*
Overall, more than half of the men back right-wing parties while almost half the women want the left-wing Democratic Party candidate to win. The divergence shrinks for older age groups.
*
Political economist Soohyun Lee, of King's College London, said many young South Korean men felt unable to meet society's expectations: find a good job, get married, buy a home and start a family.

And they blame feminism, many believing that women are preferred for jobs. With negligible immigration in South Korea, Lee said, "women become the convenient scapegoat".
2072_4-78270278-imgingest-8396263884519742247.jpg

- Do you guys prefer me or some hot korean stud?

ANGRY YOUNG MEN

In South Korea and other democracies, Gen Z men are seeing an erosion of their relative advantage, especially since the pandemic -- to the point where in a few countries the gender pay gap among 20-somethings favours young women.

EU data shows one of them is France, where men aged 18-34 voted in larger numbers for Marine le Pen's far-right party than women in last year's legislative elections.

In the UK, where more young men than women vote conservative, males aged 16-24 are more likely to be neither employed, nor in education than female counterparts, official data shows.

In the West, young men blame immigration as well as diversity programmes for competition for jobs.
Hwang-Chul-Soon-Beach.jpeg

- I dream of going to america. Rise on some rooftops, kick the as of some racist male *antifa bitches and impregnate leftist women!

In Germany's general election in February, the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) won a record 20.8% of the vote, tugged along by an undercurrent of support from young men -- though the leader of the party is a woman.
Men aged 18-24 voted 27% for the AfD while young women ran to the other end of the political spectrum, voting 35% for the far-left Linke party, according to official voting data.

"A lot of young men are falling for right-wing propaganda because they're upset, they have the feeling they're losing power," said Molly Lynch, 18, a Berliner who voted for Linke, drawn by its stand on climate change and economic inequality.
"But it's actually losing power over women that wasn't actually equal in the first place."

The gender divide is not restricted to Gen Z, voters born since the mid-to-late 1990s. Millennials, aged in their 30s and early 40s, have felt the winds of change for longer.

In Canada last month, men aged 35-54 voted 50% for opposition conservatives in an election turned upside down by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on his northern neighbour. The Liberals, which had been braced for defeat, rode an anti-Trump wave back to power, thanks in large part to female voters.

97de3f2ebb71051c267fe390a6786179.jpg
*
- Hey leftards i am a woman!

"It tends to be men who have a bit more life experience and are now in that situation where they're saying, 'This isn't working out for me and I want change'," said Darrell Bricker, global chief executive of public affairs at polling firm Ipsos.

Nik Nanos, founder of Canadian polling outfit Nanos Research, agreed, saying social media was accelerating democracy's "angry young men symptom", especially in areas where blue collar jobs have dried up.

A FOREVER WAR?

Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, which promised a manufacturing renaissance and attacked diversity programmes, also resonated with young white and Hispanic men, but turned off young women, fuelling the country's big political gender gap.

Roughly half of men aged 18-29 voted for Trump, while 61% of young women went for his opponent, Kamala Harris. Young Black voters of both genders still overwhelmingly backed Harris.

In Australia, which went to the polls this month, the Gen Z war did not play out at the ballot box. There was no clear divergence, with compulsory voting perhaps helping to explain why radicalised gender politics have not taken root.

"It tends to iron out extreme ideas, ideologies," said political scientist Intifar Chowdury of Australian National University.
chul-soon-also-known-as-asian-arnold-schwarzeneger-652x400-1-1475491754.jpg

- Dont worry, Jeromaine. While youre at jail treating your dady issues and geting another face tato. I will take care of Shaniqua

So how does the Gen Z war end?

Pollsters said it could drag on unless governments addressed core issues such as home affordability and precarious employment. One cited young men's health as another policy challenge, especially high suicide rates.

Lee, of King's College, said the divide could make consensus on over-arching tax and welfare reforms harder to achieve.
"If the future generation is ever so divided along the lines of gender and then refuses to engage with each other to build social consensus, I do not think we can successfully tackle these huge issues," she said.

Additional reporting by Ju-min Park and Jisoo Kim in SEOUL, Byron Kaye in SYDNEY, Riham Alkousaa in BERLIN, Michel Rose and Elizabeth Pineau in PARIS, Jason Lange in WASHINGTON; Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Sharon Singleton

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-...der-divide-is-reshaping-democracy-2025-05-29/


 
"Men feel like they're losing power"

Fuck off.

Only rich, handsome men feel power. Poor, ugly men feel worthless and hopeless.
 
Wrath of Foamy said:
"Men feel like they're losing power"

Fuck off.

Only rich, handsome men feel power. Poor, ugly men feel worthless and hopeless.
Click to expand...

No. Average and above average men with above average pay and above average looks feel worthless now in the west. Not ugly not poor. Not even average.

Women's criteria's for a companion from millennial to gen Z are completely delusional.

I've seen a video of young women with very average looks and no education say they won't date anyone who doesn't make at least 100k a year or who isn't at least 6 foot or who doesn't give her an allowance of this and that much. And that it's the very bare minimum in their eyes.

I don't know what happened, but the materialism and individualism is trough the roof. It's like looking for a an item not lifetime companionship.

Glad I got married back when I was fresh from university and had nothing back then. I know my wife isn't here for my money today. It's a positive we have, but we didn't marry for that.

Good luck to young men today.
 
Koya said:
No. Average and above average men with above average pay and above average looks feel worthless now in the west. Not ugly not poor. Not even average.

Women's criteria's for a companion from millennial to gen Z are completely delusional.

I've seen a video of young women with very average looks and no education say they won't date anyone who doesn't make at least 100k a year or who isn't at least 6 foot or who doesn't give her an allowance of this and that much. And that it's the very bare minimum in their eyes.

I don't know what happened, but the materialism and individualism is trough the roof. It's like looking for a an item not lifetime companionship.

Glad I got married back when I was fresh from university and had nothing back then. I know my wife isn't here for my money today. It's a positive we have, but we didn't marry for that.

Good luck to young men today.
Click to expand...

I doubt this is as common as people make out and I'm sure delusional people like that have always existed we can just all see them on social media now.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I doubt this is as common as people make out and I'm sure delusional people like that have always existed we can just all see them on social media now.
Click to expand...

Not with 100% certainity it didn't exist to the extent it does now, even just 30 years ago.

My little brother is 11 years younger that me and he's telling me some insane stories. In a nutshell those young women want a traditional male partner in the sense that he provides for everything without any contribution from her, but a modern liberal man in the sense that he accepts she has no obligation towards him whatsoever. Or else he's "toxic" and "controlling".

If slime balls like Andrew Tate and other masculinists have such a large audience of millions of people and if only fans is such a gigantic machine of cash today it's because there is a root problem and they're exploiting it.

Maybe we ask ourselves what's the root cause instead of just focusing on the bad fruits it gives ?

Young men live sentimental and sexual misery if they're not very above average. Like in the 25% upper echelon.

Think about it : 1.4 Million American women have an only fan account, and 1.2 Million of that are in the 18-24 age range.

They literally make hundreds of thousands of dollars a year with fringe porn content, if not millions, so why would they bother with a hard working young man who makes 50K a year from his sweat and blood ?

The problem is left leaning people are sooo scared of being labeled right wing that they will never ever speak about this problem.

Please excuse me the following language but one example : if I say that I don't want the mother of my children to have spent her 20s fisting herself in front of a camera for cash, then I'm an horrible rightist against freedom.

I'm pretty sure that a lot of people that agree with me on social and economical views will be very uneasy by my discourse here, and find me a bit unhinged.

Just talking about morality and/or ethics in any shape of form is viewed as conservatism. I find this black and white view insane and a something we need to discuss.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,686
Messages
57,353,431
Members
175,668
Latest member
Mateo Hernandez

Share this page

Back
Top