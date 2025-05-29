Hellowhosthat said: I doubt this is as common as people make out and I'm sure delusional people like that have always existed we can just all see them on social media now. Click to expand...

Not with 100% certainity it didn't exist to the extent it does now, even just 30 years ago.My little brother is 11 years younger that me and he's telling me some insane stories. In a nutshell those young women want a traditional male partner in the sense that he provides for everything without any contribution from her, but a modern liberal man in the sense that he accepts she has no obligation towards him whatsoever. Or else he's "toxic" and "controlling".If slime balls like Andrew Tate and other masculinists have such a large audience of millions of people and if only fans is such a gigantic machine of cash today it's because there is a root problem and they're exploiting it.Maybe we ask ourselves what's the root cause instead of just focusing on the bad fruits it gives ?Young men live sentimental and sexual misery if they're not very above average. Like in the 25% upper echelon.Think about it : 1.4 Million American women have an only fan account, and 1.2 Million of that are in the 18-24 age range.They literally make hundreds of thousands of dollars a year with fringe porn content, if not millions, so why would they bother with a hard working young man who makes 50K a year from his sweat and blood ?The problem is left leaning people are sooo scared of being labeled right wing that they will never ever speak about this problem.Please excuse me the following language but one example : if I say that I don't want the mother of my children to have spent her 20s fisting herself in front of a camera for cash, then I'm an horrible rightist against freedom.I'm pretty sure that a lot of people that agree with me on social and economical views will be very uneasy by my discourse here, and find me a bit unhinged.Just talking about morality and/or ethics in any shape of form is viewed as conservatism. I find this black and white view insane and a something we need to discuss.