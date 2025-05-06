I always give Trump credit when he does something right, every single time. I have no ego whatsoever wrapped up in denying anything good that he does.



He made animal testing, medical testing on animals illegal. I think only for federal organizations, but it's a massive step forward in animal rights which I am a strong supporter of. I do not believe we can ever solve human suffering without also solving animal suffering. So for me on a philosophical level, it's a massive leap Forward.



I've told everyone that will listen and Isat my daughter down... who knows.Trump is a vicious, fascist, rapist, bully, criminal and lifelong liar and conman swindler and made sure she knew about this positive move. I told her that we always must honestly give credit to people when they do things right, even though it doesn't change who they are at the core.



We also discussed his possible motives landing on the most likely one, which is that he's realizing that his support is tanking and so he's doing some good things to manipulate public opinion. Then we discussed the next most likely scenario, which is that his general hatred towards sophistication and intelligence and education might have influenced him in cutting funding for federal animal testing. So the move may have nothing to do with animal testing at all.



And then we just talked about the fact that you have to assess people as a whole and understand that all evil people do good things and all good people do evil things and it's the balance that matters and not to be anything like the fools who see Trump be endearing or kind in some situation and allow that to melt their brain and think that it changes the fact that he's a lifelong rapist, bully, criminal, swindler and sower of chaos, hatred and division.