International Houthis Declare "No Mas"

Announced during Trumps joint press conference with the new Canadian Prime Minister.

I couldnt find an appropriate thread but we all know Trump ordered a carte blanche scorched earth military operation against the Houthins in Yemen over their ship bombing activities in the strait.

Well they've officially surrendered and no longer want this smoke anymore.

Thank you Donald. Thank you USA Military, the best in the entire world. We speak softly but carry a big ole ugly stick
 
They've been attacking any and every ship in that area, not just American ones. Other countries shoud be grateful if this is the case. Nobody else wanted to do anything about it.
 
I support our aggressive campaign against the Houthis, and I believe that we absolutely have the capability to crush insurgencies if we dispense with our naive hands-tied-behind-the-back way of doing things in modern warfare due to screeching by useless bodies like the UN and other humanitarian organizations, which ironically only prolongs conflicts, and in the long run creates more of the humanitarian fallout that they seek to avoid, but just because Donald says something doesn't make it true.

Trump: 'The Houthis capitulated, they no longer want to fight'

www.aljazeera.com

Israel strikes Yemen’s Sanaa; Trump says US will stop bombing Houthis

Israel’s latest attack on Yemen comes less than one day after it hit Hoedidah port, killing at least 21 people.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
Al Jazeera said:
President Donald Trump says the US will stop bombing the Houthis after the Yemeni group agreed to halt maritime attacks. There has been no immediate comment by the Houthis.

What ‘major announcement’ will Trump make this week?​

Speaking about the Houthis, President Trump said the US is going to stop dropping bombs on Yemen. He said the Houthis have given some kind of pledge not to attack shipping lanes and wind down their activities.

There’s no evidence of that whatsoever. He was asked what his source is, and he responded, “Oh no, it’s a very good source” and giggled with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio – like we know the source type thing.

But there are no reciprocal statements yet from the Houthis.

Then we have the issue of a “major announcement” coming in present days. That came in linkage to his Middle East trip. It is surmised that this may be a new development in the Abraham Accords. But that’s speculation. Trump gave no precise subject of that major announcement.
Hopefully it's true, but right now it's just Donald talking at the clouds. Unreliable.
 
F1980 said:
They've been attacking any and every ship in that area, not just American ones. Other countries shoud be grateful if this is the case. Nobody else wanted to do anything about it.
spot on dude. nobody except Trump.

no one really knows the level with which USA responded but by most accounts we went in there and leveled areas.

these little pissants
 
Well we used to speak softly and carry a big stick but now Trump brags endlessly bullies lies manipulates and degrades everything and carries a big stick.

Unfortunately those two things are not the same as evidenced by you yourself using the quote like it's a good thing.

So we have no way of knowing if this is just another of Trump's lies or if it's actually happened.
 
Got a link to this? I'm in Canada so our state media is only running one story across all outlets today about how Carney totally owned Trump and now America is Canada's bitch and we're the best and we run the planet now
 
terrapin said:
Well we used to speak softly and carry a big stick but now Trump brags endlessly bullies lies manipulates and degrades everything and carries a big stick.

Unfortunately those two things are not the same as evidenced by you yourself using the quote like it's a good thing.

So we have no way of knowing if this is just another of Trump's lies or if it's actually happened.
I was speaking more about soleimani but you seem to not want this to be true.

if its true then will you ever give him credit?
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Got a link to this? I'm in Canada so our state media is only running one story across all outlets today about how Carney totally owned Trump and now America is Canada's bitch and we're the best and we run the planet now
just the horses mouth.




I believe his sources here. moreover when it comes to these matters he has no reason to lie like this



edit
social media
 

WASHINGTON/CAIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the U.S. will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen, saying that the Iran-aligned group had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.
After Trump made the announcement, Oman said it had mediated a ceasefire deal between the Houthis and the U.S., marking a major shift in the Iran-aligned group's policy since the start of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.
Under the agreement, neither the U.S. nor the Houthis would target the other, including U.S. vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, Oman said in a statement. The statement from Oman did not mention whether the Houthis had agreed to stop attacks on Israel.
"They said please don't bomb us any more and we're not going to attack your ships," Trump said of the Houthis during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. "And I will accept their word, and we are going to stop the bombing of the Houthis effective immediately."
The U.S. intensified strikes on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis this year, to stop attacks on Red Sea shipping. Rights activists have raised concerns over civilian casualties.

Houthi officials did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment
The Houthis have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea since Israel began its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group's deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
Trump said Washington will take the Houthis' word that they would not be blowing up ships any longer.
The U.S. military has said it has struck more than 1,000 targets since its current operation in Yemen, known as Operation Rough Rider, started on March 15. The strikes, the U.S. military said, have killed &quot;hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders.&quot;
Tensions have been high since the Gaza war began, but have risen further since a Houthi missile landed near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, prompting Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah port on Monday.

The Israeli military carried out an airstrike on Yemen's main airport in Sanaa on Tuesday, its second attack in two days on Iran-aligned Houthi rebels after a surge in tensions between the group and Israel.
Under former President Joe Biden's administration, the U.S. and Britain retaliated with air strikes against Houthi targets in an effort to keep open the crucial Red Sea trading route - the path for about 15% of global shipping traffic.
Trump did not say whether Britain had agreed also to the ceasefire.
After Trump became U.S. president in January, he decided to significantly intensify air strikes against the Houthis. The campaign came after the Houthis said they would resume attacks on Israeli ships passing through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

On April 28, a suspected U.S. airstrike hit a migrant center in Yemen, and Houthi TV says 68 people were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in six weeks of intensified U.S. strikes.
 
Canada's media is such a joke. Garbage media, basically owned by the government.
 
Ha ha look at Carney fucking OWNING Trump ha ha ha ha

America is our BITCH now, I'm gonna go buy a six pack of beer for $20 plus tax plus bottle deposit to celebrate ha ha ha

And I'll carry that shit by the six pack rings because we don't have bags any more because we're doing so fucking good ha ha ha

Suck it losers
 
I always give Trump credit when he does something right, every single time. I have no ego whatsoever wrapped up in denying anything good that he does.

He made animal testing, medical testing on animals illegal. I think only for federal organizations, but it's a massive step forward in animal rights which I am a strong supporter of. I do not believe we can ever solve human suffering without also solving animal suffering. So for me on a philosophical level, it's a massive leap Forward.

I've told everyone that will listen and Is at my daughter down... who knows Trump is a vicious, fascist, rapist, bully, criminal and lifelong liar and conman swindler and made sure she knew about this positive move. I told her that we always must honestly give credit to people when they do things right, even though it doesn't change who they are at the core.

We also discussed his possible motives landing on the most likely one, which is that he's realizing that his support is tanking and so he's doing some good things to manipulate public opinion. Then we discussed the next most likely scenario, which is that his general hatred towards sophistication and intelligence and education might have influenced him in cutting funding for federal animal testing. So the move may have nothing to do with animal testing at all.

And then we just talked about the fact that you have to assess people as a whole and understand that all evil people do good things and all good people do evil things and it's the balance that matters and not to be anything like the fools who see Trump be endearing or kind in some situation and allow that to melt their brain and think that it changes the fact that he's a lifelong rapist, bully, criminal, swindler and sower of chaos, hatred and division.
 
So when a guy like Bill Maher a life long hater of Trump goes to his place for dinner and does a near 180 on his opinion of Trump especially on a personal matter to which you indicated above, what does your gut tell you? Theres not a possibility in hell that you might have this all wrong?
 
The Houthis finally showing some fucking common sense hopefully. Oman have confirmed this to be true. Hopefully the wankers stick to their word or else batter the fuck out of them again until they do. Does make me wonder if the Ayatollahs have been given a quiet word. Especially after the Houthis came close to bombing Tel Aviv Airport. Maybe that was the catalyst - bunch of Iranian terrorists were rounded up in the UK around the same time.
 
Does the fact that a person can be endearing for 2 and 1/2 hours at a dinner with a public person.. a person Trump knows for a fact will report his experiences to the nation and world change the fact that he's a lifelong criminal bully and rapist and sower of chaos, hatred and division, and general slanderer of people?

Anyone who weighs a 2 and 1/2 hour dinner meant to be made public over and above his lifelong actions is a fool. Obviously.

But also Bill Maher has gone very hard against Trump since then because he was called out for his idiocy and saw the truth of it and is making up for it. You think maher did a 180 on Trump because you listen to propaganda instead of real news.

And that's the exact reason I sat down with my daughter and had this discussion... to teach her critical thinking. And being that she's a young woman, the fact that Trump can be endearing and is also a rapist is directly relevant to my daughter who needs to know that there are wolves in sheep's clothing.
 
Trump has a near legion of former wokes who've had the exact same experience and change of heart on him, some of whom are on his panel now. Chamath being my personal favorite change of heart
 
Everything I can find from the Houthi side claims this is bullshit and that they did not make any deal with Trump, and that they will continue to attack ships that are supporting the genocide in Gaza...

 
