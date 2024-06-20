A US aircraft carrier and its crew have fought Houthi attacks for months. How long can it last?​



Updated 7:58 AM BRT, June 19, 2024 BY LOLITA C. BALDOR AND JON GAMBRELL Updated 7:58 AM BRT, June 19, 2024

ABOARD THE USS DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER IN THE RED SEA (AP)

Do they bow to Navy pressure to bring the Eisenhower and the other three warships in its strike group home or heed U.S. Central Command’s plea to keep them there longer?

“What the carrier brings is an offensive platform that’s mobile, agile and doesn’t have any access, basing or overflight restrictions,”

“Every time that there’s a crisis on the globe, what’s the first thing the president asks? ‘Where are the U.S. aircraft carriers?’”

“We are constantly reminding the Department of Defense that we’re going to need to take a respite and a break, to try and get back to maintenance,”

The U.S. could turn to France or the United Kingdom, which each have one, for at least a temporary stint in the Red Sea.

Lacking a carrier, another option would be to deploy the USS Wasp, a large amphibious assault ship now in Europe that carries F-35 fighter jets.