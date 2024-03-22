Housing market rest of the year?

Oblivian said: Realistically, it shouldn't have affected prices at all. It should just be written up as a seller paid closing cost with both sides knowing that up front. This will be the case with many rational sellers. The aggressive sellers or ignorant sellers are just using it as a negotiating tool. We're still seeing how it's playing out, but I'm hearing it's almost 50/50 at this point. It also depends on the mindset of the buyer. We're 6% here typically (3/3). Some buyers are coming in 3% under on what they expect to pay writing in the "seller pays commission", and then they'll just accept the counter 3% higher. Click to expand...

I think of every negotiation in terms of who has the power/leverage.By me that is the sellers. And it is lopsided as fuck right now. Short supply and houses going WAY over. Way over list, way over anything you could possibly try to justify with comps, just absurd shit.In my market if buyers try to short by 3% to compensate commission then they just won't get the house.I'm curious how the attorney reviews play out. My gut instinct is that most deals correct back to status quo for now until this whole scenario plays out more and people either accept it or don't.But in theory it is just a flat out terrible idea. Almost so bad that you wonder if it was attempting to sabbatoge the market by design. Buyers by nature are often stretched to, if not beyond their means, greed is a thing.First time buyers don't have thousands in extra cash laying around to drop another 3%.Flippers do... so maybe this will be the nail in the coffin, in my area, for anyone not already fairly wealthy, to be able to buy a starter home. Now the remaining relatively few, are gonna get snatched up, McMansion'ed and the whole bottom of the market will get pulled up and out of reach to most young folks. People are gonna have to live with their parents until their 40s or just move away.