Housing market rest of the year?

@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 28,143
- Reaction score
- 35,611
What do you think will happen with housing in 2024?
There's a lot of talk about interest rate cuts that might happen later this year. If they do, that should drive home prices up.
But on the flip side, the increase in interest rates might still have a lingering effect for a while, which could cause prices to go down, especially since a ton of new homes are being built to try and solve the inventory problem.
So what do you think? Home prices up or down?
