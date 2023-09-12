Houses in Japan for 30k

steeldragon
Akiya are unwanted homes, mostly in the Japanese countryside, that have been abandoned as a side effect of Japan’s severe population decline and a trend toward urban living. Ninety per cent of Japan’s 125 million residents live in cities.
According to the Japanese government’s most recent data from its 2018 Housing and Land survey, there are about 8.5 million akiya scattered around Japan. But estimates by the Nomura Research Institute suggest this number exceeds 11 million.
Akiya make up approximately 14 per cent of the country’s housing stock and unless action is taken, it’s forecast they could exceed 30 per cent of all houses in Japan by 2033.
Kind of reminds me of Detroit were houses can be bought for 10k yet cost tens of thousands to fix up. these houses in Japan are around a hour drive from Tokyo so technically not in the middle of no where.
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/datelin...ustralian-dream-for-30-000-in-japan/yalywsys5
