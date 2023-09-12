Houses in Japan for 30k

I've been watching Japanese property for a while. Visited a handful of times, spent a couple of months there all up.



Next year the woman and I plan to spend 2 months there and get a feel for the place and see how we'd feel about living there long term.



There are certainly some cheap houses, and just about anyone not from a war torn country can buy, but there are other things to consider that we've already encountered.



1) owning property doesn't grant you a visa. This means different things depending on where you're coming from.

For a lot of westerners it's going to mean checking out then back in every 90 day stint.



2) you're limited to 180 days a year.



3) common alternatives and their problems:

A) working for visa - wages are shite, and work culture in Japan is a fuck.

B) study - education visas I've heard can be ok, but you're just spending money and time. The time is also going to be more than many other countries education visa requirements. I think it was 30 hours a week last we checked.

C) there's probably an investment method if you're very well off - but Japan is heading for very uncertain economic times with the aging population, the youngins having a weaker work ethic, and some recent political issues.