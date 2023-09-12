Houses in Japan for 30k

Akiya are unwanted homes, mostly in the Japanese countryside, that have been abandoned as a side effect of Japan’s severe population decline and a trend toward urban living. Ninety per cent of Japan’s 125 million residents live in cities.


According to the Japanese government’s most recent data from its 2018 Housing and Land survey, there are about 8.5 million akiya scattered around Japan. But estimates by the Nomura Research Institute suggest this number exceeds 11 million.

Akiya make up approximately 14 per cent of the country’s housing stock and unless action is taken, it’s forecast they could exceed 30 per cent of all houses in Japan by 2033.

Kind of reminds me of Detroit were houses can be bought for 10k yet cost tens of thousands to fix up. these houses in Japan are around a hour drive from Tokyo so technically not in the middle of no where.
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/datelin...ustralian-dream-for-30-000-in-japan/yalywsys5
 
There are YouTube videos of people buying and fixing them.
 
Are there nearby monkeys who help themselves to your house and your frig?
 
30K is nice and all, but you have to deal with regular Godzilla and Mothra attacks so I'm not sure it's that good of a deal

Apart from the kaiju attacks, I remember reading that Japanese houses are viewed as depreciating assets of 30 years, so it's cheaper to move rather than renovate. These houses are usually in bad shape that requires a lot of money to fix up.

 
This is true some of the houses are even going for 10k. Just cant see how they can depreciate for much less. If you have some decent handy man skills could be a decent fix em up and flip if there is any demand for freshly renovated homes outside of Tokyo.
 
But they are in areas with bad/little internet, lack of shops (grocery stores), people who don't speak English

I told my wife, but her Japanese friend said it's not worth it
 
Looks good on paper, but I've heard stories about how stressful life is in Japan, so I'd pass. I don't want to lose the tiny ammount of hair that I have left.
 
It's like agreeing to move to a shitty area because the city is paying you. For most people it's not worth it
 
I was stationed on Okinawa for four years and I loved it. BUT... When you go to mainland Japan, don't be shocked to see people just staring at you and wanting to take pictures with you. They don't mean any harm, you're an oddity because everyone else there kinda looks the same. Japan is NOWHERE near as diverse as North America or Europe.

Just bear in mind that if you do move there, people will be neighborly, but you'll NEVER be "Japanese" in the sense that a Japanese person can come to America and be an "American". For a foreigner in Japan, It ain't gonna happen.

And from the Tom Selleck film "Mr. Baseball".

Hammer - "Over here, man you're a Gaijin."

Jack (Selleck) - "What's a Gaijin?"

Hammer (Dennis Haysbert, Black man) - "It's like being a Black guy back home, but there's a whole lot LESS of us"
 
That can't be good if they ever need to go to war again. That's an insanely low population.
 
They aren’t that bad compared to their neighbors. I think Korea is really bad but the focus is always on Japan. Japan’s birth rate was never high to begin with. It’s just that they have an old population that lives long.
IMG_8088.jpeg
 
But wouldn't that skew the population? I mean, you can show numbers on the rate of fertility, but whats the numbers on population in age brackets?
 
Children who moved out don't even bother to sell these when their folks die. They just straight up abandon them. Dealing with taxes and shit must be hell.
 
The forecast is looking pretty bad for them.

04_01.jpg


In January, prime minister Fumio Kishida said that addressing the birthrate was “now or never” and warned, “Our nation is on the cusp of whether it can maintain its societal functions.”

Japan’s ageing population is already affecting nearly every aspect of society. More than half of all municipalities are designated as depopulated districts, schools are closing and more than 1.2 million small businesses have owners aged about 70 with no successor.
 
it is but it didn't stop them from terrifying the Chinese in ww2.

It's a good price but the culture isn't too fun to be around for me, I've done it once.
 
I've been watching Japanese property for a while. Visited a handful of times, spent a couple of months there all up.

Next year the woman and I plan to spend 2 months there and get a feel for the place and see how we'd feel about living there long term.

There are certainly some cheap houses, and just about anyone not from a war torn country can buy, but there are other things to consider that we've already encountered.

1) owning property doesn't grant you a visa. This means different things depending on where you're coming from.
For a lot of westerners it's going to mean checking out then back in every 90 day stint.

2) you're limited to 180 days a year.

3) common alternatives and their problems:
A) working for visa - wages are shite, and work culture in Japan is a fuck.
B) study - education visas I've heard can be ok, but you're just spending money and time. The time is also going to be more than many other countries education visa requirements. I think it was 30 hours a week last we checked.
C) there's probably an investment method if you're very well off - but Japan is heading for very uncertain economic times with the aging population, the youngins having a weaker work ethic, and some recent political issues.
 
