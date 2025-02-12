  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy House Republicans release Budget resolution with increased deficit spending

Full thing here to read, article at bottom


Cliffs- 4.5 trillion in tax cuts with only spending cuts of 2 trillion, and a debt ceiling increase of 4 trillion

This isn't fiscally responsible Conservatives. This is just a different flavor of government overspending

Debt cliffs- 36 trillion in debt, planned deficit spending of 1.9 trillion (2024 for example had 1.8 trillion in deficit spending, 2023 was 1.69 tril, 2022 was 1.37 tril)

www.cbsnews.com

House Republicans release budget plan, with trillions in tax and spending cuts

House Republicans released a budget resolution on Wednesday, laying a foundation for approving President Trump's agenda.
avenue94 said:
This bill is almost entirely based on his requests. It's his policy plan. Don't be afraid to own it.
first of all, no it's not. Just because this first framework might include some issues that Trump wanted to work on, doesn't in any way equal "almost entirely based on his requests". The Senate isn't even going in this direction, so we have a long way to go. That is a very stupid thing to claim at this point.
 
CantCucktheTuck said:
first of all, no it's not. Just because this first framework might include some issues that Trump wanted to work on, doesn't in any way equal "almost entirely based on his requests". The Senate isn't even going in this direction, so we have a long way to go. That is a very stupid thing to claim at this point.
Are the tax cuts and increased defense and border spending not his personal requests?
 
Natural Order said:
Can you point to the tax cuts?
A budget resolution is more the goal posts for an actual budget.

The details aren’t in it yet. Once they vote and settle on a resolution, then they would decide where the (if this was chosen as the final version) 4.5 tril in tax cuts would come from and where 2 tril is trimmed off of last years budget to result in a net 1.9 tril deficit spending bill.
 
