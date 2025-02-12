HockeyBjj
Full thing here to read, article at bottom
Cliffs- 4.5 trillion in tax cuts with only spending cuts of 2 trillion, and a debt ceiling increase of 4 trillion
This isn't fiscally responsible Conservatives. This is just a different flavor of government overspending
Debt cliffs- 36 trillion in debt, planned deficit spending of 1.9 trillion (2024 for example had 1.8 trillion in deficit spending, 2023 was 1.69 tril, 2022 was 1.37 tril)
House Republicans release budget plan, with trillions in tax and spending cuts
House Republicans released a budget resolution on Wednesday, laying a foundation for approving President Trump's agenda.
www.cbsnews.com