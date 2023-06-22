HOLA
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/21/us/politics/house-censures-adam-schiff.html
For investigating Donald Trump.
Censure passed by a party line vote of 213 to 209. 6 Republicans voted "present."
The lead sponsor was Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida. Her initial effort called for an actual ethics investigation and a $16 million fine against Adam Schiff. This failed last week, with a vote of 225 to 196.
The house has censured members just 24 times in history. The last member to be censured was Paul Gosar in 2021, after he posted a manipulated video on social media which showed him attacking Joe Biden and killing AOC.
The Republican accusation that Adam Schiff's investigation was meritless, and based on partisan politics, is not very convincing, considering:
- The FBI, led by lifelong Republican James Comey, opened an investigation.
- The special counsel Robert Mueller, another Republican, also led an investigation.
- There was also a Senate Intel committee investigation, which was led by Republicans.
Adam Schiff: "Donald Trump is under indictment for actions that jeopardize our national security and McCarthy would spend the nation's time on petty political payback, thinking he can censure or fine Trump's opposition into submission. But I will not yield."