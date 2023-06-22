Law House Republicans censure Adam Schiff

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
24,368
Reaction score
45,809
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/21/us/politics/house-censures-adam-schiff.html

For investigating Donald Trump.

Censure passed by a party line vote of 213 to 209. 6 Republicans voted "present."

The lead sponsor was Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida. Her initial effort called for an actual ethics investigation and a $16 million fine against Adam Schiff. This failed last week, with a vote of 225 to 196.

The house has censured members just 24 times in history. The last member to be censured was Paul Gosar in 2021, after he posted a manipulated video on social media which showed him attacking Joe Biden and killing AOC.

The Republican accusation that Adam Schiff's investigation was meritless, and based on partisan politics, is not very convincing, considering:
  1. The FBI, led by lifelong Republican James Comey, opened an investigation.
  2. The special counsel Robert Mueller, another Republican, also led an investigation.
  3. There was also a Senate Intel committee investigation, which was led by Republicans.
It's also not very surprising they would do this, considering close to 140 of them voted to overturn the results of the 2020 elections for Trump.

Adam Schiff: "Donald Trump is under indictment for actions that jeopardize our national security and McCarthy would spend the nation's time on petty political payback, thinking he can censure or fine Trump's opposition into submission. But I will not yield."
 
"This is not a partisan attack" - said the person doing the will of Donald Trump who said any GOP member who didnt vote affirmative should be primaried.
 
Of course it's partisan, but there is no doubt that the guy lied his fucking ass off when presenting so-called "evidence" to the American people.

"Censures" are basically a slap on the wrist for politicians. Schiff deserves to be ousted, period. He should at the very least, never serve on an investigative committee ever again.
 
Will this help or hurt his campaign for Diane Feinstein's seat in the Senate?

Also, how often does he call Feinstein's staff to ensure she does not retire before the election?
 
So rule #1 is that when donald trump breaks the law, dont do anything.


Dont say anything either. Just let the guy break the law.
 
honestly, if it's taking them this long to take out all the guys who made it on Trump's list, their careers are going to be forever spent on carrying Trump's toilet water.
 
weed said:
honestly, if it's taking them this long to take out all the guys who made it on Trump's list, their careers are going to be forever spent on carrying Trump's toilet water.
Click to expand...
I'm surprised they're going through with it. You'd think that the actual (R) party would want to move on from the Trump era.
 
Considering the TS's history, it's safe to assume you're not getting the whole story in the OP. Schiff wasn't censored for investigation Trump. He was censored for the falsehoods he pushed and it's ridiculous he doesn't face more disciplinary action than that.
 
George Santos still has a job.
The judge released 2 of the 3 people who paid George Santos 500k bail bond.
The two people were his aunt and Dad, who are a letter carrier and painter respectively. Them having 500k lying around seems legit.
 
Confucamus said:
Considering the TS's history, it's safe to assume you're not getting the whole story in the OP. Schiff wasn't censored for investigation Trump. He was censored for the falsehoods he pushed and it's ridiculous he doesn't face more disciplinary action than that.
Click to expand...

pretty sure he was never censored for either of those.
 
weed said:
pretty sure he was never censored for either of those.
Click to expand...

lol.png
 
Correct me if I'm wrong, but I thought the reason for censure was due to something like this:

AS: "I have evidence that Donald Trump..."

Media: "Show us the evidence."

AS: "No, you're just going to believe me. It's super secret. I only have access because of my position on my committee. But, trust me."

Reality: He wasn't being honest regarding the evidence he claimed he had. But, he got the impeachment he (and his political party) wanted. And since the ends justify the means within the beltway, he believes he is justified in his actions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,896
Messages
57,565,296
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top