House report on Boeing 737 Max published

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ny...business/boeing-737-max-house-report.amp.html

The two fatal crashes that killed 346 people aboard Boeing’s 737 Max and led to the worldwide grounding of the plane were the “horrific culmination” of engineering flaws, mismanagement and a severe lack of federal oversight, the Democratic majority on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said in a report on Wednesday.

The report, which condemns both Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration for safety failures, concludes an 18-month investigation based on interviews with two dozen Boeing and agency employees and an estimated 600,000 pages of records. Over more than 200 pages, the Democrats argue that Boeing emphasized profits over safety and that the agency granted the company too much sway over its own oversight.

The congressional report identified five broad problems with the plane's design, construction and certification. First, the race to compete with the new Airbus A320neo led Boeing to make production goals and cost-cutting a higher priority than safety, the Democrats argued. Second, the company made deadly assumptions about software known as MCAS, which was blamed for sending the planes into nosedives. Third, Boeing withheld critical information from the F.A.A. Fourth, the agency’s practice of delegating oversight authority to Boeing employees left it in the dark. And finally, the Democrats accused F.A.A. management of siding with Boeing and dismissing its own experts.

Internal communications show that Boeing dismissed or failed to adequately address concerns raised by employees relating to MCAS and its reliance on a single external sensor, the committee found. It also accused Boeing of intentionally misleading F.A.A. representatives, echoing a July report from the Transportation Department’s inspector general.

That report found that Boeing had failed to share critical information with regulators about important changes to MCAS; had been slow to share a formal safety risk assessment with the agency; and had chosen to portray the software as a modification to an existing system rather than a new one, in part to ease the certification process.
Boeing execs need to be in prison for this. They killed people with cost cutting and ignoring known problems because it would delay or add costs to their plane that was already behind Airbus’. A large fine to the company is not enough.
 
No idea how one sleeps at night knowing their greed caused the deaths of 346 people. Absolutely sickening.
 
HockeyBjj said:
Boeing execs need to be in prison for this. They killed people with cost cutting and ignoring known problems because it would delay or add costs to their plane that was already behind Airbus’. A large fine to the company is not enough.
By prison, you mean multi-million dollar severance package?
 
You ever see the Netflix doc? It's insane. These people are incompetent ghouls, and I for one, will be asking what type of plane I will be flying on in the future. They're all the way down to "Whoopsie doodle! We didn't bolt that panel in at the factory. We're sorry."

I've worked at a few factories. You know how many eyes that shit has to get by, before it's installed(and checked again) in the final product? The people who make candy dispensing vending machines have higher standards than this joke of an airline.

They shouldn't be allowed to operate at this point.
 
Well, this is the result of letting corporations get this large, they inevitably become cartels. Boeing...headed by the former McDonnell-Douglas goons, are convinced they're above regulation and above the law.
 
My thread from 2020 which got zero replies is finally getting attention in 2024 lol
 
