House report on Boeing 737 Max published

You ever see the Netflix doc? It's insane. These people are incompetent ghouls, and I for one, will be asking what type of plane I will be flying on in the future. They're all the way down to "Whoopsie doodle! We didn't bolt that panel in at the factory. We're sorry."



I've worked at a few factories. You know how many eyes that shit has to get by, before it's installed(and checked again) in the final product? The people who make candy dispensing vending machines have higher standards than this joke of an airline.



They shouldn't be allowed to operate at this point.