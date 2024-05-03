Crime House Rep Cuellar and wife indicted for foreign bribes

In addition to the oil and gas company mentioned in the tweet, also took bribes from a Mexico City bank to pressure allies within the executive branch. The oil and gas company is state owned and Cuellar was to help create policy in favour of Azerbaijan.

Most interesting part is instead of gold bars and hard cash like sen menendez, the indictment states they his wife created shell companies to launder the money, but there is no evidence of her doing any real and legitimate work at those shell companies.... hmm, I think I have heard that before

I wonder how common this is, when there are random ear marks in these mega bills congress passes, with like 12 million going to a country you never heard of to build an LGBT center, etc, how much of that is just foreign countries having people craft policy to send them cash that we will never see again, or follow up with to ensure it was spent properly

 
Hook him, book him, cook him.
I wish there were more details available. I legit curious what someone like him would even pressure people within the executive branch to do that some how benefits a specific Mexican bank. Maybe something about international banking fees between Mexican and American banks.

Also I checked his voting record, I though maybe if he was a big green new deal advocate, or stopping oil production domestically, etc. But he is from Texas and quite moderate on those issues, being one of only two democrats to vote to push back some of the regulations from the Inflation Reduction act.
 
I wish there were more details available. I legit curious what someone like him would even pressure people within the executive branch to do that some how benefits a specific Mexican bank. Maybe something about international banking fees between Mexican and American banks.

Also I checked his voting record, I though maybe if he was a big green new deal advocate, or stopping oil production domestically, etc. But he is from Texas and quite moderate on those issues, being one of only two democrats to vote to push back some of the regulations from the Inflation Reduction act.
Influence peddling isnt the same thing as results peddling. And half these charlatans bank on that as a legal distinction.
 
It's crazy to me that these guys take the risk of illeagal bribes when they can be bribed legally. Just wash it through a PAC and a small business or two.

Also, if true, lock him up.
 
Interesting the Biden DOJ decided to do this a day or two after Cuellar vote to condemn Biden's border policies

 
