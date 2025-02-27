filthybliss
The US House of Representatives passed a budget resolution (H Con Res 14, 119th Congress) that includes deep cuts to Medicaid, advancing the Republican-led plan in a 217-215 vote Tuesday evening.
If the resolution becomes law, states could be forced to make up for the federal funding shortfall.
If advanced by the Senate, the resolution will cut about $880 billion from the House Energy and Commerce Committee—which oversees health care spending in programs such as Medicaid—over the next decade as part of a broader GOP budget framework aimed at enacting $4.5 trillion in tax cuts to put towards raising the country’s debt limit.
House Passes Budget Resolution Cutting Billions From Medicaid Funding
The Republican bill for the congressional budget narrowly passes the House of Representatives, advancing to the Senate floor.
www.ajmc.com