  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy House Passes Budget Resolution Cutting Billions From Medicaid Funding For 90 million Americans

filthybliss

filthybliss

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
7,224
Reaction score
14,478
ben-shapiro-walking-ben-shapiro.gif


The US House of Representatives passed a budget resolution (H Con Res 14, 119th Congress) that includes deep cuts to Medicaid, advancing the Republican-led plan in a 217-215 vote Tuesday evening.

If the resolution becomes law, states could be forced to make up for the federal funding shortfall.

If advanced by the Senate, the resolution will cut about $880 billion from the House Energy and Commerce Committee—which oversees health care spending in programs such as Medicaid—over the next decade as part of a broader GOP budget framework aimed at enacting $4.5 trillion in tax cuts to put towards raising the country’s debt limit.

www.ajmc.com

House Passes Budget Resolution Cutting Billions From Medicaid Funding

The Republican bill for the congressional budget narrowly passes the House of Representatives, advancing to the Senate floor.
www.ajmc.com www.ajmc.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Economy Defense stocks drop after Trump calls for denuclearization and cutting defensive spending by 50%
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
2K
HereticBD
HereticBD

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,210
Messages
56,950,760
Members
175,474
Latest member
Gustavo72689

Share this page

Back
Top