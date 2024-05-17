AOC in fiery debate with MTG as all hell breaks loose in hearing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene yelled at each other and traded insults in a fiery debate in a chaotic House Oversight Committee meeting on Thursday night.

A committee hearing descended into chaos as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'baby girl' and the pair traded personal insults in a fiery debate.The argument broke out on Thursday night as the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena.Greene started the argument by making a snide personal comment about Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, criticising her 'fake eyelashes'. AOC then stepped in and the pair traded jibes before AOC said to Greene: 'Oh girl, baby girl... don't even play.'Marjorie Taylor Greene started the fight at the committee hearing on Thursday night by making a personal comment about Rep Crockett's 'fake eyelashes'.Chairman James Comer desperately tried to maintain order, at one point even saying, 'I have two hearing aids, I'm very deaf,' in a plea to get everyone to stop shouting.AOC then stepped in, calling for Greene to apologizse and for her comments to be taken down. The argument quickly escalated, with the pair trading personal jibes.Over the years AOC and Greene have clashed many times, with Greene previously accusing AOC of acting like a 'teenage girl', calling her a 'chicken', and labelling her a 'little communist'.Thursday's argument broke out during a committee hearing over whether to hold Garland in contempt of Congress, for refusing to hand over an audio recording of President Biden's interview with special counsel Ben Hur [I think the author means Robert Hur lol].Crockett later shouted at Greene, who repeatedly told her to 'calm down' .But the hearing quickly spiralled out of control with representatives taking potshots at each other and shouting over one another.