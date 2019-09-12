  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

September 12, 2019

Second GAME OF THRONES Prequel Foucsing on House Targaryen in the Works at HBO

p0tzVuR.jpg


A second Game of Thrones prequel is in the works at HBO. Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that the premium cable network is near a deal for a pilot order for a prequel set 300 years before the events of the flagship series that tracks the beginnings and the end of House Targaryen. Ryan Condal (Colony) and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin will pen the script for the drama, which is based on the latter's Fire & Blood.

The Targaryen prequel is not one of the previously reported prequels that had been in the works at HBO since 2017. Instead, it is a new take on the world that was being developed by Game of Thrones favorite Bryan Cogman. Cogman confirmed earlier this year that the prequel he was working on was not moving forward.

HBO first announced four prequel series in the works and quietly added a fifth one in the months that followed. Of those, three are still active at the premium cabler. HBO programming president Casey Bloys previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he would not do any sort of sequel to its recently wrapped franchise. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are attached as exec producers to all things Game of Thrones but are not actively involved in any of them, especially after the duo departed their overall deal with HBO for a lucrative pact with Netflix.

Of the three active scripts, one of them is in the pilot stage. That drama, which stars Naomi Watts, is being written by Jane Goldman and Martin and takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the end of the Age of Heroes, a period in Westeros history marked by legendary figures like "Bran the Builder" and "Lann the Clever," originators of the Stark and Lannister families. Little else is known, which is just as HBO would like it for now, based on the official logline: "Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it's not the story we think we know." The Watts-led pilot wrapped production this summer and is awaiting word on a series pickup.

As for the House Targaryen drama, that is based on Martin's November book that serves as a companion to his A Song of Fire and Ice saga that inspired the flagship series. It begins with Aegon the Conqueror — the creator of the Iron Throne — and recounts generations of the family that featured Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Game of Thrones has been a massively important franchise for HBO. The flagship series ended its run with an Emmy record 32 nominations. Game of Thrones ranks as HBO's most-watched scripted original ever. The Game of Thrones library will be a centerpiece of WarnerMedia's forthcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/game-thrones-second-prequel-works-at-hbo-1239281
 
Gee I wonder if they will put a different Who song for each of the series
 
Never seen an episode of the original, i very much doubt I'll watch this.

Still appreciate the tag on movie news though
 
no thanks im done with GOT after the last season they disrespected the fuck out of the fans with that half assed season.
 
Is it still from D&D?

Everyone bitching non-stop about G.O.T. should not watch this since they hated the show so much.

@Jesus X at least you're consistent
 
GOT spoilers ahead back away reader. Man it will be hard to watch knowing what happens down the line to their offspring the great mother of dragons went out badly in a handful of episodes, was my favorite main character and yea..

HBO with a lot of shows GOT themed huh trying to capture that magic hoping anything stick from all of this, good luck if it's good the word and people will be back.

D73ashFVUAEA2WX.jpg
 
Nope.. D & D are out of the HBO business for quite some time it's Star Wars and then Netflix and then HBO if they will want them but many many years down the line.
 
Never again, they fucking blew it and I'm never going back!!

They ruined all the other seasons with that last abomination
 
You're being a troll, the people who stuck with it to the end loved MOST of the show. No one watched 8 seasons hating every moment of it, the "haters" switched off after 1-2 seasons. Maybe a few were forced to watch it with their partners but does that really count anyway? :D
 
QFT

Fucking garbage everything. I'm not spending a second on that garbage
 
Great news. I've been desperate for anything GOT since they strangely cancelled the show after season 6 a few years ago.
 
SECOND prequel? lmao soon it'll be all that HBO produces. GOT spin off after spin off after prequel.

that shows Bran/three eyed raven as the main antagonist of the GOT universe the whole time. "Why you think I came all this way". That's why he became so emotionless after becoming the three eye raven. Only way to somewhat save S8.
 
Its still an interesting enough universe. If they make a bunch of spin offs and I like even one of them, I'll be happy. But I know that people like to be butt-hurt bitches about stupid shit so they'll just complain.
 
Nah I'm good. Knowing that every single plot thread ends with nonsense, why would I want to watch prequels?


Fuck hbo and game of thrones. I scored the whole series for 50 bucks before the last season aired and gave it away soon after. I don’t even want to rewatch the good seasons.
 
Fuck does this mean people are gonna talk about Game of Thrones more?
 
It’s gonna be headlines by 3 “strong female leads” and they are gonna turn the targs into a black royal family from Valryia.
 
I loved the show a hell of a lot. I doubt I'll ever watch the earlier seasons again like I used to because the last season really fucked it for me.
 
