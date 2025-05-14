44nutman
@Steel
Mar 10, 2010
25,248
32,387
A couple things, Deficit Donny is back and after his nap more deficity than ever.
I kept hearing we were saving all this money because of Leon the Hair plugs but Napping Trump is running a higher deficit than old Man Biden.
I remember when the GOP used to pretend about the deficit but I guess it only matters when a Democrat is President. Maybe Trump can charge for rides on Hamas Force One and use that money to chip away at the deficit.