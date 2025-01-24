Fat Trump New
44nutman
The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2010
- Messages
- 24,379
- Reaction score
- 29,220
I guess egg prices are under control now.
Which is weird because 2 days ago my store had 0 eggs, Thanks Trump!
If Obama won a 3rd term the Jan 6ers would burn down the white house lol.That would allow Obama to run and absolutely drub trump.
I’d pay big money to watch Obama and trump debate. Trump lost the debate to Kamala. There is a reason trump waited until 2016. Obama is his boogeymanIf Obama won a 3rd term the Jan 6ers would burn down the white house lol.
Love him or hate him, that man is bursting with charisma. He'd talk circles around Trump. Absolute worst match up for himI’d pay big money to watch Obama and trump debate. Trump lost the debate to Kamala. There is a reason trump waited until 2016. Obama is his boogeyman
5 rounds in the octagon. If you don't get a finish, you don't run.I say the nominees should be able to pistol duel for the position of the presidency
Just Clay Guida, Trump for one round and he would be gassed just having to stand up for one round. Probably be the first guy to tap to exhaustion.5 rounds in the octagon. If you don't get a finish, you don't run.
I’d pay big money to watch Obama and trump debate. Trump lost the debate to Kamala. There is a reason trump waited until 2016. Obama is his boogeyman
It'd be like DADA 5000 vs Kimbo. Multiple heart attacks from throwing 5 punchesJust Clay Guida, Trump for one round and he would be gassed just having to stand up for one round. Probably be the first guy to tap to exhaustion.
Would middle aged Jennifer Aniston be the hottest First Lady ever?That would allow Obama to run and absolutely drub trump.
glad to see you back you canucks mother fucker, I missed your long diatribesthe good news is that a constitutional amendment like that has zero chance of getting ratified. this is thankfully little more than an empty gesture appeal to trumpanzees and look good to the douchebag. you need 2/3'rds of the house, senate and state legislatures to amend the constitution, which would never happen.
with shit like this i really wonder if the rubes are thinking that they can't win a national election without a figure like cheeto benito, at least not in their current state.
If Obama won a 3rd term the Jan 6ers would burn down the white house lol.
Lol Trump ducking ObamaNo it would. They are writing it to specify presidents that served 2 non consecutive terms.