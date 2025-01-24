  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Crime House GOP measure to allow Trump to run for a 3rd term.

Reader mode
Fat Trump New
  • Index
    • 44nutman

    44nutman

    The Original Nut of Sherdog
    @Gold
    Joined
    Mar 10, 2010
    Messages
    24,379
    Reaction score
    29,220
  • New
  • Index
    • I say the nominees should be able to pistol duel for the position of the presidency
     
    rearnakedchoke said:
    I’d pay big money to watch Obama and trump debate. Trump lost the debate to Kamala. There is a reason trump waited until 2016. Obama is his boogeyman
    Click to expand...
    Love him or hate him, that man is bursting with charisma. He'd talk circles around Trump. Absolute worst match up for him
     
    rearnakedchoke said:
    I’d pay big money to watch Obama and trump debate. Trump lost the debate to Kamala. There is a reason trump waited until 2016. Obama is his boogeyman
    Click to expand...

    Trump can only beat women. The Obamas have got this.
     
    44nutman said:
    Just Clay Guida, Trump for one round and he would be gassed just having to stand up for one round. Probably be the first guy to tap to exhaustion.
    Click to expand...
    It'd be like DADA 5000 vs Kimbo. Multiple heart attacks from throwing 5 punches
     
    the good news is that a constitutional amendment like that has zero chance of getting ratified. this is thankfully little more than an empty gesture appeal to trumpanzees and look good to the douchebag. you need 2/3'rds of the house, senate and state legislatures to amend the constitution, which would never happen.

    with shit like this i really wonder if the rubes are thinking that they can't win a national election without a figure like cheeto benito, at least not in their current state.
     
    No worries I’ll just call my buddy Luigi
    idrankyourbeer said:
    the good news is that a constitutional amendment like that has zero chance of getting ratified. this is thankfully little more than an empty gesture appeal to trumpanzees and look good to the douchebag. you need 2/3'rds of the house, senate and state legislatures to amend the constitution, which would never happen.

    with shit like this i really wonder if the rubes are thinking that they can't win a national election without a figure like cheeto benito, at least not in their current state.
    Click to expand...
    glad to see you back you canucks mother fucker, I missed your long diatribes
     
    Reader mode
    You must log in or register to reply here.

    Similar threads

    LeonardoBjj
    Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
    9 10 11
    Replies
    213
    Views
    8K
    PBAC
    PBAC

    Latest posts

    Forum statistics

    Threads
    1,257,000
    Messages
    56,806,111
    Members
    175,414
    Latest member
    Sergeq

    Share this page

    Back
    Top