the good news is that a constitutional amendment like that has zero chance of getting ratified. this is thankfully little more than an empty gesture appeal to trumpanzees and look good to the douchebag. you need 2/3'rds of the house, senate and state legislatures to amend the constitution, which would never happen.



with shit like this i really wonder if the rubes are thinking that they can't win a national election without a figure like cheeto benito, at least not in their current state.