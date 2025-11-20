First off...
How did FEMA authorize a $5 Million overpayment? Seriously.. WTF. Who's running these garbage agencies? And she tried again to obtain tax money to funnel to another fake non-profit... lol
House Democrat charged with stealing $5 million in FEMA funds
The charges in the indictment against Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., carry a maximum of 53 years in prison, the Justice Department said.
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
, D-Fla., was indicted Wednesday on charges she stole and laundered $5 million in federal relief funds and used the money for her congressional campaign, the Justice Department
said.
In a news release citing the indictment, the Justice Department said that Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and Edwin Cherfilus, 51, her brother, worked on a staffing contract funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Covid vaccinations tied to their family health care company in 2021 and that the company was overpaid by $5 million in relief funds.
She and her brother are accused of conspiring to steal the overpayment and route it through various accounts to conceal its origins. Cherfilus-McCormick is alleged to have used the money for her own enrichment and to fund a significant part of her congressional campaign.
The Justice Department said Cherfilus-McCormick and another defendant, Nadege Leblanc, 46, also used straw donors to secure additional campaign contributions, funneling other disaster relief money from the FEMA-funded contract to friends and relatives who then made donations to the campaign as if they were contributing their own money.
Cherfilus-McCormick and a man who is alleged to have prepared her 2021 taxes are also charged with filing a false federal tax return for that year, according to the Justice Department.
Cherfilus-McCormick has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee after it received a referral from the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Conduct, or OCC, that found “there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick requested community project funding that would be directed to a for-profit entity.”