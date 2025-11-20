Crime House Democrat charged with stealing $5M of FEMA funds

Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of stealing federal disaster funds, laundering the proceeds, and using the money to support her 2021 congressional campaign.

Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of stealing more than $5 million in FEMA funds.

According to the indictment, Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and her brother Edwin Cherfilus, 51, both of Miramar, worked through their family health-care company on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract in 2021. In July 2021, the company received an overpayment of $5 million in FEMA funds.
getyarn.io

I can't calm down, I'm gonna be indicted. Indicted!

Fun with Dick and Jane clip with quote I can't calm down, I'm gonna be indicted. Indicted! Yarn is the best search for video clips by quote. Find the exact moment in a TV show, movie, or music video you want to share. Easily move forward or backward to get to the perfect clip.
I’m not an expert in the law but


First off...

How did FEMA authorize a $5 Million overpayment? Seriously.. WTF. Who's running these garbage agencies? And she tried again to obtain tax money to funnel to another fake non-profit... lol


Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., was indicted Wednesday on charges she stole and laundered $5 million in federal relief funds and used the money for her congressional campaign, the Justice Department said.

In a news release citing the indictment, the Justice Department said that Cherfilus-McCormick, 46, and Edwin Cherfilus, 51, her brother, worked on a staffing contract funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Covid vaccinations tied to their family health care company in 2021 and that the company was overpaid by $5 million in relief funds.

She and her brother are accused of conspiring to steal the overpayment and route it through various accounts to conceal its origins. Cherfilus-McCormick is alleged to have used the money for her own enrichment and to fund a significant part of her congressional campaign.

The Justice Department said Cherfilus-McCormick and another defendant, Nadege Leblanc, 46, also used straw donors to secure additional campaign contributions, funneling other disaster relief money from the FEMA-funded contract to friends and relatives who then made donations to the campaign as if they were contributing their own money.

Cherfilus-McCormick and a man who is alleged to have prepared her 2021 taxes are also charged with filing a false federal tax return for that year, according to the Justice Department.

Cherfilus-McCormick has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee after it received a referral from the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Conduct, or OCC, that found “there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick requested community project funding that would be directed to a for-profit entity.”
 
