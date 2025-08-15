  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Hottest and worst 2 divisions right now?

lerobshow

lerobshow

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Dec 14, 2023
Messages
528
Reaction score
866
Hottest

My #1 is Middleweight.

There are so many fun matchups you can make here (I’m really hoping they book RDR vs Hernandez soon). Just look at that top 10 — a perfect mix of young prospects, proven veterans, and solid gatekeepers. This division feels alive again, which is crazy considering how bad it was not too long ago.

My #2 is Lightweight.

The top 10 is stacked with names like Topuria, Arman, Holloway, Oliveira, Gaethje, Hooker, Gamrot, Dariush, Paddy, and Fiziev — and right outside you’ve got Moicano, BSD, and Chandler. The amount of fun fights you can make here is insane. Just like MW, you’ve got everything: killers, prospects, veterans, and gatekeepers.

Worst

#1 for me is Heavyweight.

Outside of Aspinall and maybe two legit contenders, there’s just nothing going on. I have no idea how the UFC plans to bring in fresh blood, but right now the future of that division looks pretty bleak.

#2 is Flyweight.

There are some exciting up-and-comers, and I’m really looking forward to Joshua Van vs Pantoja — I think it’s going to be insane. They still have names like Moreno, Royval, Kape, and Kai-Kara France, but beyond that there’s not a lot to get hyped about.

Sure, there’s also Taira, Albazi, and Erceg, but these names just don’t have the same impact as the top guys in other divisions.



What about you guys??
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_64.png
    Screenshot_64.png
    126 KB · Views: 1
Gaethje getting another undeserved title attempt is pissing me off...
images
 
For the hottest division, it's hard decision, and stiff competition between Women's Flyweight and Women's Strawweight, but I'll have to go with Women's Flyweight. Alexa Grasso, Veronica Hardy and Tracy Cortez are cream of the crop in the UFC (although the division just lost Ariane Lipski).

<GrassoBless>

All time hottest division is men's MW though, and it's because of

St-Skz-XMdp-U6k-S0olt-JWbg4-EBH6u-VEj9cn-Px-g-NJA16k.jpg
 
Bring back Liana Jojua and we can get real hot 🐈
maxresdefault.jpg


846410d7c430247b38b171b9be31a701.jpg
 
Hottest WW, kinda blew up out of nowhere many exciting prospects and champion is super entertaining, other one would be LW it’s a shark tank

Weakest HW, you could probably cut a majority of HW it’s that bad, LHW isn’t too far off from HW to be honest a few new prospects like Bogdan and Azmat but it’s pretty shallow
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

tornado362
Making sense of the Flyweight & Bantamweight Divisions
Replies
16
Views
747
Feaser
Feaser

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,879
Messages
57,688,135
Members
175,807
Latest member
clutchtheattitude

Share this page

Back
Top