Hottest and worst 2 divisions right now?

Hottest



My #1 is Middleweight.



There are so many fun matchups you can make here (I’m really hoping they book RDR vs Hernandez soon). Just look at that top 10 — a perfect mix of young prospects, proven veterans, and solid gatekeepers. This division feels alive again, which is crazy considering how bad it was not too long ago.



My #2 is Lightweight.



The top 10 is stacked with names like Topuria, Arman, Holloway, Oliveira, Gaethje, Hooker, Gamrot, Dariush, Paddy, and Fiziev — and right outside you’ve got Moicano, BSD, and Chandler. The amount of fun fights you can make here is insane. Just like MW, you’ve got everything: killers, prospects, veterans, and gatekeepers.



Worst



#1 for me is Heavyweight.



Outside of Aspinall and maybe two legit contenders, there’s just nothing going on. I have no idea how the UFC plans to bring in fresh blood, but right now the future of that division looks pretty bleak.



#2 is Flyweight.



There are some exciting up-and-comers, and I’m really looking forward to Joshua Van vs Pantoja — I think it’s going to be insane. They still have names like Moreno, Royval, Kape, and Kai-Kara France, but beyond that there’s not a lot to get hyped about.



Sure, there’s also Taira, Albazi, and Erceg, but these names just don’t have the same impact as the top guys in other divisions.







What about you guys??