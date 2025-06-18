Hot Take: The only good *male* MMA fighter from America (currently) is Jon Jones

Every other American fighter gets rag-dolled by some guy with last name ending in "-ov" or "-ev".

Agree or disagree?
 
Disagree. Brady isn’t getting ragdolled by anyone at 170. That Belal loss woke him up that cardio and striking matter too, and he **might** be the best WW in the world right now. If not, he's at least competitive against all of them. Which makes him AT LEAST "good".
 
Disagree. Brady isn’t getting ragdolled by anyone at 170. That Belal loss woke him up that cardio and striking matter too, and he **might** be the best WW in the world right now. If not, he's at least competitive against all of them. Which makes him AT LEAST "good".
ko'd by belal muhammadov
 
There you have it people, America is well and truly fucked.

As a world champion the man is an embarrassment. Champions fight or give others the chance to fight for gold. Jones is merely masquerading as champion and it's beyond tiresome, and the UFC is a joke for letting this carry on.

Any other fighter would be stripped and discarded, the double standards here are a disgrace.
 
Fluffy, Brady and MAYBE Dawson are potential champions in my eyes but yes, very few elite Americans right now.
 
LOL, disagree. Aside from 2 or 3 guys, the whole Russian/Dagestan thing is highly overrated.
 
125: alexandre pantojov
135: merab dvalishviliov
145: movsar evloev
155: islam makhachev
170: shavkat rakhmonov
185: khamzat rakhmonov
205: magomed ankalaev
265: tom aspinallov
That's actually highly incorrect.

125: alexandre pantoja
135: merab dvalonson
145: movsar everson
155: islam mak- Smith
170: shavkat rakhenderson
185: khamzat dos santos
205: magomed ankeira
265: tom aspinal
 
UFC’s piss poor pay is preventing them from making any stars. The biggest stars are always going to be the biggest fighters, and no athlete of size is going to pursue combat sports over something like football or basketball when the pay is so, so s***ty in comparison and you have to risk getting brutally f***ed to make a decent living. I get that they’re making money hand over fist, but if they want to make even more money then they’ve got to spend it on the talent and lure more in.
 
Shamil would KO jones
 
