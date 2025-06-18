Hot Take: The only good *male* MMA fighter from America (currently) is Jon Jones

fries in the bag
Every other American fighter gets rag-dolled by some guy with last name ending in "-ov" or "-ev".
Agree or disagree?
Disagree. Brady isn’t getting ragdolled by anyone at 170. That Belal loss woke him up that cardio and striking matter too, and he **might** be the best WW in the world right now. If not, he's at least competitive against all of them. Which makes him AT LEAST "good".
What about Kayla Harrison?
Kayla rag dolls Islam, Kamzat and Kahbib...maybe eve.n all at once.What about Kayla Harrison?
ko'd by belal muhammadov
That was due to Brady gassing. His only loss. And he had nasal surgery to fix his breathing.
brady is top tier.
but will eventually lose to some guy with last name ending in "-ov"
LOL, disagree. Aside from 2 or 3 guys, the whole Russian/Dagestan thing is highly overrated.
125: alexandre pantojov
135: merab dvalishviliov
145: movsar evloev
155: islam makhachev
170: shavkat rakhmonov
185: khamzat rakhmonov
205: magomed ankalaev
265: tom aspinallov
