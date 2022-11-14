Hot Take: Erin Blanchfield will DETHRONE Valentina Shevchenko

I don’t think Valentina has anything for Erin Blanchfield on the ground.

I think Erin runs through pretty much every girl at 125 with moderate difficulty and will be in title contention within a year or two at the absolute latest

And when she does challenge for the belt it will be one sided traffic.

CHANGE MY VIEW!!!!
I don't know if her takedowns are explosive enough. I do think Valentina would find it very hard to get up from underneath her though but Valentina is good in the clinch which is where Erin usually looks for her takedowns.

I think a healthy Tatiana Suarez would be the best hope personally.
 
sfer1 said:
Valentina is 34. By the time Blanchfield gets to the top, Valentina will have already lost the belt or retired.
What are you talking about? Erin is already #12 at official FW rankings. She'll challenge for the title if she wins her next 2 fights probably.
 
Honestly I think I may agree. I felt Valentina lost her last fight -- with respect to Valentina, I was pretty shocked with how amateur her wrestling looked in her last fight as well as her defensive grappling on the ground, just punching while her back was taken and losing rounds. Blanchfield is a special talent for sure in a division that isn't drowning with wrestlers or high level grapplers.
 
Her last fight was an execution. She's so young, but we're not even talking about potential, she already belongs to the top of the division.I'm sure she can gain fame quite quickly, and not wasting her youth and life expectancy by fighting until she's 35. Once she's popular, the money can really just start flowing. I'll watch her fights, that's for sure
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Honestly I think I may agree. I felt Valentina lost her last fight -- with respect to Valentina, I was pretty shocked with how amateur her wrestling looked in her last fight as well as her defensive grappling on the ground, just punching while her back was taken and losing rounds. Blanchfield is a special talent for sure in a division that isn't drowning with wrestlers or high level grapplers.
Santos probably had 10-15 lbs on Valentina.
 
humdizzle said:
maybe. i need to see her fight a real one first. mcann isn't that good.
Miranda Maverick is a real one. They fought and Erin absolutely DOMINATED her.

Blanchfield is ready for the TOP Of the division.

People are taking about giving Alexa Grasso the next titleshot well Blanchfield would beat the brakes off of Grasso today and it wouldn’t even be close.
 
Mammothman said:
This is not a "hot take", Erin is a super prospect and Valentina looks like she is slowing down.
The reason this is a hot take is because there are a lot of Sherbros who

A) Don’t know who Blanchfield is
B) Think that Valentina is invincible and cannot be beaten

For the more educated Sherdoggers, we know Erin is the truth. But those of us who know are in the minority
 
VOTE for Dreyga2000 said:
Miranda Maverick is a real one. They fought and Erin absolutely DOMINATED her.

Blanchfield is ready for the TOP Of the division.

People are taking about giving Alexa Grasso the next titleshot well Blanchfield would beat the brakes off of Grasso today and it wouldn’t even be close.
Grasso gets to jump the line because she's cute and Mexican (the UFC is interested in that market).
 
