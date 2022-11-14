Hot Take: Erin Blanchfield will DETHRONE Valentina Shevchenko

You Will Vote For Dreyga
You have no choice
I don’t think Valentina has anything for Erin Blanchfield on the ground.
I think Erin runs through pretty much every girl at 125 with moderate difficulty and will be in title contention within a year or two at the absolute latest
And when she does challenge for the belt it will be one sided traffic.
CHANGE MY VIEW!!!!
