Hot girl gave me a fake number.....

I’m not kidding when I say that I might give up dating forever. This is what happened: I went to a language exchange and started the conversation with a really hot girl and there was her friend who participated quite a lot in the conversation but then left. Then joined us another guy who appeared open and friendly. We sat at a table and talked for 2 hours straight non stop about various topics. When it was time to leave, we exited all the three of us together out of the pub. We both asked for her phone number since she doesn’t use Instagram but he did it first, he verified her phone number was correct and that it apperead on whatsapp (at the beginning he had trouble for some reason, then it popped).



Then it was my turn and she gave me her phone number, I immediately noticed that the whatsapp search bar recognized it as a number not on whatsapp, so I asked her 2-3 times during the span of 15 minutes since we also took the metro together “hey why it doesn’t appear?” “because it’s an Ungarian number” then why it DID appear on the other guy after a few minutes?. After some short time in the metro, I asked again, same answer “don’t know”. She gave me a fake number.



I DON’T FUCKING KNOW WHAT I DID WRONG. I was masculine, I took care of what I said, I made her laugh, invested in the conversation, EVERYTHING.



You’ll forgive the frustration if my dating life is not going so well after I invest all this time going out talking to people and circling around pubs and events only to find profound delusion and disappointment whenever I would absolutely just prefer staying at home and chill and smoke some. Please tell me whatever must be necessary to know I don’t care how painful it is.