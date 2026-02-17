Hot girl gave me a fake number.....

Pierce 34

Pierce 34

Charlie Kirk forever
@Green
Joined
Dec 6, 2024
Messages
1,417
Reaction score
2,982
I’m not kidding when I say that I might give up dating forever. This is what happened: I went to a language exchange and started the conversation with a really hot girl and there was her friend who participated quite a lot in the conversation but then left. Then joined us another guy who appeared open and friendly. We sat at a table and talked for 2 hours straight non stop about various topics. When it was time to leave, we exited all the three of us together out of the pub. We both asked for her phone number since she doesn’t use Instagram but he did it first, he verified her phone number was correct and that it apperead on whatsapp (at the beginning he had trouble for some reason, then it popped).

Then it was my turn and she gave me her phone number, I immediately noticed that the whatsapp search bar recognized it as a number not on whatsapp, so I asked her 2-3 times during the span of 15 minutes since we also took the metro together “hey why it doesn’t appear?” “because it’s an Ungarian number” then why it DID appear on the other guy after a few minutes?. After some short time in the metro, I asked again, same answer “don’t know”. She gave me a fake number.

I DON’T FUCKING KNOW WHAT I DID WRONG. I was masculine, I took care of what I said, I made her laugh, invested in the conversation, EVERYTHING.

You’ll forgive the frustration if my dating life is not going so well after I invest all this time going out talking to people and circling around pubs and events only to find profound delusion and disappointment whenever I would absolutely just prefer staying at home and chill and smoke some. Please tell me whatever must be necessary to know I don’t care how painful it is.
 
What you thought:

asap-all-the-car-s-s-1.jpg


What she thought:

42cuct.jpg
 
But yeah, I hooked up with a girl once, 20+ years ago so before social media and smart phones etc, and she wrote her number down on a piece of paper, and we agreed to meet up later that week.

Next day realised the number was one digit short. Ego took a blow, but whatever.

As coincidence would have it, ran into her a couple of weeks after and she went off on me for not calling. Turns out it was a genuine mistake. We ended up dating for 18 months.
 
Sounding desesperate will also never help your case, being needy is not a good trait
 
Also @Sonny Qc can give you some advice. He might as well demonstrate you how it works, for studies reasons you might have to sit on a chair in the corner of a bedroom and watch
 
Pierce 34 said:
We both asked for her phone number since she doesn’t use Instagram but he did it first, he verified her phone number was correct and that it apperead on whatsapp (at the beginning he had trouble for some reason, then it popped).
Then it was my turn and she gave me her phone number, I immediately noticed that the whatsapp search bar recognized it as a number not on whatsapp, so I asked her 2-3 times during the span of 15 minutes since we also took the metro together “hey why it doesn’t appear?” “because it’s an Ungarian number” then why it DID appear on the other guy after a few minutes?. After some short time in the metro, I asked again, same answer “don’t know”. She gave me a fake number.
Click to expand...
it was never your turn bud
 
I'm the other guy. After you got off the train, we had a good laugh about the guy she fake number'd then went back to her place and banged after she gave me a world class beej, then I snuck out the window before she found out the number I gave her was also fake.
 
What happened was she liked the other dude enough to follow through but she didn't like you. Lol.

Doesn't mean you did something particularly wrong, although maybe you did, but who cares. The other guy also asked first, you were already fucked at that point. Insisting on asking after she gave you the fake number only made it worse. If she gave you a fake number, what do you think, she's gonna change her mind if you insist? Take the L and just move on to the next sherbro. Don't attach so much meaning to a single chance encounter; that's part of the problem.
 
so I asked her 2-3 times during the span of 15 minutes since we also took the metro together “hey why it doesn’t appear?” “because it’s an Ungarian number” then why it DID appear on the other guy after a few minutes?. After some short time in the metro, I asked again, same answer “don’t know”.
Click to expand...


creepy-smile.gif
 
Volador said:
What happened was she liked the other dude enough to follow through but she didn't like you. Lol.

Doesn't mean you did something particularly wrong, although maybe you did, but who cares. The other guy also asked first, you were already fucked at that point. Insisting on asking after she gave you the fake number only made it worse. If she gave you a fake number, what do you think, she's gonna change her mind if you insist? Take the L and just move on to the next sherbro. Don't attach so much meaning to a single chance encounter; that's part of the problem.
Click to expand...
That's terrible advice. Everyone knows that if a girl gives you a fake number, she's just playing hard to get and you're supposed to keep asking 3 or 4 more times within minutes, then find out where she lives and sit outside her window with a boombox playing Bobby Vinton wearing only a trench coat and tell her you'll burn your penis with cigar butts if she doesn't let you in. They usually find that very romantic.
 
Pierce 34 said:
I’m not kidding when I say that I might give up dating forever. This is what happened: I went to a language exchange and started the conversation with a really hot girl and there was her friend who participated quite a lot in the conversation but then left. Then joined us another guy who appeared open and friendly. We sat at a table and talked for 2 hours straight non stop about various topics. When it was time to leave, we exited all the three of us together out of the pub. We both asked for her phone number since she doesn’t use Instagram but he did it first, he verified her phone number was correct and that it apperead on whatsapp (at the beginning he had trouble for some reason, then it popped).

Then it was my turn and she gave me her phone number, I immediately noticed that the whatsapp search bar recognized it as a number not on whatsapp, so I asked her 2-3 times during the span of 15 minutes since we also took the metro together “hey why it doesn’t appear?” “because it’s an Ungarian number” then why it DID appear on the other guy after a few minutes?. After some short time in the metro, I asked again, same answer “don’t know”. She gave me a fake number.

I DON’T FUCKING KNOW WHAT I DID WRONG. I was masculine, I took care of what I said, I made her laugh, invested in the conversation, EVERYTHING.

You’ll forgive the frustration if my dating life is not going so well after I invest all this time going out talking to people and circling around pubs and events only to find profound delusion and disappointment whenever I would absolutely just prefer staying at home and chill and smoke some. Please tell me whatever must be necessary to know I don’t care how painful it is.
Click to expand...

You don¨t need to give up on dating. It is common for women to give out a fake number. Relax.
 
You probably were only 6’1” and not 6’4”
And hairline not so robust
 
OP trust me, once you get your black belt sherdog account, everything will change. You won't have to ask for numbers anymore.
I was the same as you at first, but now I literally cannot wash off the scent of fresh pussy of my body, that's how much I get.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,596
Messages
58,449,163
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top