Hot co worker adventure

JoeyJoeJoeJr
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2015
- Messages
- 8,416
- Reaction score
- 4,889
This hot younger blonde girl at my work has been chatting me up a lot lately. She's probably about 20 years old. She started coming over to me more and more, and it almost felt like she was flirting with me. I didn't think much of it, but I took notice.
Today she comes up to me and says she needs a ride home from work Saturday. She says this other guy offered to drive her but she doesn't want him to. She looks at me and says "What do I do?". She knows I have a car, and I swear she quickly looked down at my package, and then back to my eyes. I told her not to do it, and that I'm working Saturday and I'll drive her home. She looked giddy and said ok.
Joeys done it again boys
