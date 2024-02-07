Hot co worker adventure

JoeyJoeJoeJr

JoeyJoeJoeJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 14, 2015
Messages
8,416
Reaction score
4,889
This hot younger blonde girl at my work has been chatting me up a lot lately. She's probably about 20 years old. She started coming over to me more and more, and it almost felt like she was flirting with me. I didn't think much of it, but I took notice.

Today she comes up to me and says she needs a ride home from work Saturday. She says this other guy offered to drive her but she doesn't want him to. She looks at me and says "What do I do?". She knows I have a car, and I swear she quickly looked down at my package, and then back to my eyes. I told her not to do it, and that I'm working Saturday and I'll drive her home. She looked giddy and said ok.

Joeys done it again boys
 
JoeyJoeJoeJr said:
This hot younger blonde girl at my work has been chatting me up a lot lately. She's probably about 20 years old. She started coming over to me more and more, and it almost felt like she was flirting with me. I didn't think much of it, but I took notice.

Today she comes up to me and says she needs a ride home from work Saturday. She says this other guy offered to drive her but she doesn't want him to. She looks at me and says "What do I do?". She knows I have a car, and I swear she quickly looked down at my package, and then back to my eyes. I told her not to do it, and that I'm working Saturday and I'll drive her home. She looked giddy and said ok.

Joeys done it again boys
Click to expand...
This is Sherdog Mayberry, not Dear Penthouse

This is a forum to talk about tipping and hair loss, and not a place for you to share your sexual fantasies

<LikeReally5>
 
Last edited:
Don't shit where you eat.... workplace hookups/romances usually result in problems.
 
flirting-vs-harassment-v0-bxx8m2zxs98a1.png


17f.jpg
 
Aren't you supposed to be banned from every forum except the OT?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,932
Messages
55,036,905
Members
174,562
Latest member
homelander661

Share this page

Back
Top