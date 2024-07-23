Hot chicks you should by all accounts find attractive but don’t

Sophia Vergara
sofia-vergara-at-23rd-annual-screen-actors-guild-awards-in-los-angeles-01-29-2017_1.jpg

I never found her attractive. Maybe it’s her accent that turns me off.

Aubrey Plaza
kax66Zjf6fo5XdjhWmxocxdOLeb.jpg

She’s annoying because of her dry, condescending humor.

Zendaya
zendaya-2016-golden-globe-awards-in-beverly-hills-1.jpg

I don’t see the appeal. She’s built like a stick figure.

Don’t get me wrong I’d bang any of these women, but that’s not saying much because I’d screw anything with a pulse.
 
Hate to be the sharp elbow guy but agree on two of three. You must not remember prime SV……. She was stacked and hot AF. Audrey and zendaya, not my thang, not enough of a movie/tv guy to get them.
 
