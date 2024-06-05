  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Television Hostel TV series with Paul Giamatti (no, I'm not making this up)

M

Mulder_81

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 1, 2024
Messages
31
Reaction score
18
variety.com

‘Hostel’ TV Series in the Works With Paul Giamatti, Eli Roth

Paul Giamatti has signed on to star in a TV adaptation of Eli Roth's 'Hostel.'
variety.com variety.com

Paul Giamatti has signed on to star in a television adaptation of Eli Roth‘s horror franchise “Hostel.”


The project is in development at Fifth Season, the studio behind “Severance,” and does not yet have a distributor attached. Roth is set to direct and write with original franchise producer Chris Briggs. The two of them will also executive produce alongside “Hostel” alum Mike Fleiss.


“Hostel,” which premiered in theaters in 2005 and spawned two sequels, followed American tourists who are convinced by a stranger to travel from Barcelona to Slovakia, where they are then taken captive by an underground organization that kidnaps people for rich clients to torture and kill.
Click to expand...
 
As long as there's hot naked eastern European ladies in it I may watch it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,765
Messages
55,648,683
Members
174,872
Latest member
arsalaanx

Share this page

Back
Top