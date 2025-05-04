Relationships Horse girls get too much hate

Daverisimo

Daverisimo

no gods no masters
@Black
Joined
Dec 23, 2008
Messages
5,266
Reaction score
3,215
So, I've realized that a disproportionate amount of the women I've dated (to include my current gf) have been horse girls. I only recently realized that some folks see that as a massive red flag, but that hasn't been my experience. The main issue I see people mention is that they're crazy, and, I mean, yeah, but no more than most women. And at least they're crazy in a way that's kind of hot. The second is that their horse will always be their priority, but that's not such a bad thing. I hate when women constantly need my full, undivided attention at all times. I have my own interests, and I need my time to myself. Moreover, as much as I couldn't give any less of a fuck about horses, in general, I find women who are passionate about something pretty charming, even if it's something I don't care about.

Also, as a bonus, horse girls tend to be in that golden zone where they're well off enough that they don't need you to provide for them, but not so rich that they expect you to pay for vacations to Tuscany every year or whatever.
 
200w.gif
 
If you don't mind that she fucks her horse, I think you're good to go. You've given good reasoning for why it's otherwise not a bad deal.

Now, a hoarse girl? No way, I couldn't do it.
That Bea Arthur voice would get annoying
 
I've never known a girl who owns a horse let alone dated one. Where you hanging out you meet all these horse girls? Ive also never heard it that a girl who has a horse is crazy. Horses are cool, I heard they are a great animal, they remember you.

seems like an interesting combo. Good for you op
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Brom Bones
Relationships The Older I Get, The More I Find Old Women Attractive
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
pugilistico
pugilistico
pugilistico
Relationships Do you look for women like your mom?
2 3
Replies
46
Views
950
Ezekiel 25:17
Ezekiel 25:17

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,882
Messages
57,252,654
Members
175,602
Latest member
rigby_11

Share this page

Back
Top