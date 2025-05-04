So, I've realized that a disproportionate amount of the women I've dated (to include my current gf) have been horse girls. I only recently realized that some folks see that as a massive red flag, but that hasn't been my experience. The main issue I see people mention is that they're crazy, and, I mean, yeah, but no more than most women. And at least they're crazy in a way that's kind of hot. The second is that their horse will always be their priority, but that's not such a bad thing. I hate when women constantly need my full, undivided attention at all times. I have my own interests, and I need my time to myself. Moreover, as much as I couldn't give any less of a fuck about horses, in general, I find women who are passionate about something pretty charming, even if it's something I don't care about.



Also, as a bonus, horse girls tend to be in that golden zone where they're well off enough that they don't need you to provide for them, but not so rich that they expect you to pay for vacations to Tuscany every year or whatever.