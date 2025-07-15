Movies Horror Movie Icons Showdown (Bracket 1)

Your top 8 horror villains

Sorry @Takes Two To Tango I know these threads are your thing, but I'm trying my hand at it.

32 villains. 1 winner. The top 8 choices from bracket 1 and 2 will go into a round of 16. From there, top 8, top 4, etc.

I included the Predator and Alien even though they're more sci-fi, but they fit the requirements. You could argue the likes of Godzilla or the shark from Jaws should've been included too, but they're not.

Vote away!
 
No, it's all good my friend. : - ) Anyone can do whatever they want on this site regarding to threads or polls. I just like doing what I do, because I get a fix off them. It's fun times.

Hope you have fun doing this, I think it's going to be great.

I'll definitely participate. : - )
 
Michael Myers
Frankenstein
Jason Voorhees
Xenomorph/Alien
Hannibal Lecter
Candyman
Damien (The Omen)
Annie Wilkes (Misery)
 
Great poll.

Calling it early: Dracula takes it
 
