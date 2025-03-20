  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Horiguchi to return to the UFC

Finally!
It's also gonna be a great scrap.
Horiguchi has the tools to be the first japanese champion (I'm not couting Saku's tournament run)
 
RockyLockridge said:
He died? Back before I was a poster and just a lurker he was one of the most prominent posters.
Yeah, he's been gone for a minute. I can't remember who the idiot is or was, but they kept going at it and Lucifer's insults were getting more... juvenile, I guess? Anyway, he was banned, and the other poster was making the claim he was the reason why Lucifer was banned, so I figured it wasn't his first account, but I can't remember the username. Whether he was banned for other reasons, I have no idea, but it could be possible. No mod has really told me anything.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Excellent work. keep eyes on the situation. Looking forward to your report on sherdogs meta happenings.
I'm not that into it lol. Lucifer was one of the few people I legit had friendly banter with so that's why I found out what I did. GRINDINGAnarchy, Hardkore and 76knockout were a couple of others.
 
VinceArch said:
I'm not that into it lol. Lucifer was one of the few people I legit had friendly banter with so that's why I found out what I did. GRINDINGAnarchy, Hardkore and 76knockout were a couple of others.
I remember the first two. There was also da speit and shotgun tbone who were really prominent as well.

One thing I really enjoyed about Lucifer alphas posts is he really had vested interested in worldwide MMA in the lower weight classes. Gave a lot of great insight on prospects. I remember him hyping up Pedro Munoz pre UFC who turned out to be a great mainstay guy.
 
About time! Should have been back on uears ago when he first asked.

An actual elite flyweight, no matter his age, is always good for the division.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I remember the first two. There was also da speit and shotgun tbone who were really prominent as well.

One thing I really enjoyed about Lucifer alphas posts is he really had vested interested in worldwide MMA in the lower weight classes. Gave a lot of great insight on prospects. I remember him hyping up Pedro Munoz pre UFC who turned out to be a great mainstay guy.
The 3 I mentioned were all good posters and all seemed like decent people, so I hope all is going good for them in IRL. da speeit, I don't really know him, but I think he's been in the war room these days IIRC, I could be mistaken though. Yeah, Lucifer knew his stuff. He kept saying that Michael McDonald's brother was set to make his UFC debut soon, but I don't think it ever happened.
 
John makfresshi said:
Immediately gets a title shot!
Kape's reaction
USATSI_24991603.jpg
 
Extremely talented fighter. Amazing to watch. But I do think a lot of us on the Rizin forum have felt that his chin might be shot. Despite beating Sergio Pettis he kind of feels like he's on the downswing.
 
